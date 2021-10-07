The father of the former Spartak striker Prudnikov was killed in the 1990s. Alexander scored for him

A pupil of “Spartak” Alexander Prudnikov is a triumphant in one tournament. At the 2006 European Youth Championship, the forward scored two major goals. In the semifinals against Germany with Toni Kroos, Sven Bender and Lars Bender, Prudnikov scored the only goal and took Russia to the final. And in the decisive match against the Czechs (2: 2, 5: 3 pens.) Spartak opened the scoring and converted the 11-meter in a penalty shootout.
The big striker was predicted to have a great career. But in 12 years in football, Prudnikov changed teams 15 times, rarely staying where longer than six months or a season. As a result, Alexander has picked up 31 goals in 227 matches. And his main achievement in adult football is the silver in the Russian championship with Spartak in 2007. During this time, Prudnikov, like Nikita Bazhenov, practically became a meme, a stencil of a losing football player. But few of the fans who laughed at the striker imagined what Alexander went through to get to big football.
Prudnikov was born in Smolensk in 1989. The boy was named Alexander in honor of the pope. The son adored his father. Prudnikov Sr. was himself an athlete, engaged in freestyle wrestling and hand-to-hand fighting. He even had the title of Master of Sports. The man was trained by the famous martial arts master Tadeusz Kasyanov – the owner of the tenth dan in karate, the author of textbooks on fighting techniques, the president of the Russian stunt guild.
Championship of Armenia
Prudnikov missed the goal twice in one episode
10/04/2019 at 15:24
Alexander Prudnikov in the match for the youth team under 19 against Germany
Photo: Getty Images
There is very little information about what Alexander Prudnikov Sr. did, but it is known that the man was a prominent criminal figure in Smolensk. In the mid-1990s, territories were redistributed in the region: Soviet authorities and thieves fought with young teams made up of boxers and fighters. The old men were in favor of territorial division, and the young recognized the territory on which their gym was located.
On May 18, 1999, Alexander Prudnikov Sr. was returning home. Under the arch, he was overtaken by two unknown persons and shot in the back with TT pistols. Alexander had a gas pistol with him, but he didn’t even have time to pull it out.
Alexander Prudnikov gives an autograph to a fan
Photo: Getty Images
In 2001, the young forward played in the Russian championship for the Smolensk national team. At the tournament in Tula, he liked one of the Spartak breeders. They called home, invited to Moscow to watch. 12-year-old Prudnikov moved alone, leaving his mother, grandmother and sister in his hometown.
Five years later, he first seriously declared himself, pulling the youth team to the title at Euro 2006. After the victory, the team was invited to Sochi for a meeting with Vladimir Putin, and the president raised a glass to winning the Euro. At that moment, Prudnikov took the floor and offered a toast to the parents. The five thousand dollars that Alexander received for winning the Euro was sent by the forward to his mother.
In one of the interviews, Alexander was asked about his father, but Prudnikov flatly refused to raise a sore subject.
Alexander Prudnikov and Alexander Sapeta raise the Youth Euro 2006 Cup
Photo: Twitter
In April 2007, the young forward made his debut for Spartak in the match against Luch-Energia thanks to Vladimir Fedotov, who trusted the students of the academy. The coach released a powerful striker at the end of the match with the score 1: 1. In the 87th minute with a pass from Yegor Titov, whom Prudnikov considered as one of his favorite players as a child, the 18-year-old striker scored his debut goal in big football and brought victory to Spartak. Alexander dedicated a goal to his father. “Emotions after taking the gate? I can’t even put anything next to it! When you score, you are simply bursting with joy. Especially at such a moment, in such a match! ” – added the footballer.
For any failure of a professional athlete, there are liters of sweat and blood. For people who do not know how to empathize, Prudnikov may have become a loser striker. But the former Spartak player fought as best he could for the dream and memory of his father. And Prudnikov Sr. would definitely not be ashamed.
Russian championship
“We hoped that Prudnikov was friendly with his head.” How to humiliate football players
08/15/2014 at 15:01
Russian championship
Former Spartak player Kalinichenko: “I participated in agreements”
18 HOURS AGO