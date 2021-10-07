The father of the former Spartak striker Prudnikov was killed in the 1990s. Alexander scored for him

A pupil of “Spartak” Alexander Prudnikov is a triumphant in one tournament. At the 2006 European Youth Championship, the forward scored two major goals. In the semifinals against Germany with Toni Kroos, Sven Bender and Lars Bender, Prudnikov scored the only goal and took Russia to the final. And in the decisive match against the Czechs (2: 2, 5: 3 pens.) Spartak opened the scoring and converted the 11-meter in a penalty shootout.

The big striker was predicted to have a great career. But in 12 years in football, Prudnikov changed teams 15 times, rarely staying where longer than six months or a season. As a result, Alexander has picked up 31 goals in 227 matches. And his main achievement in adult football is the silver in the Russian championship with Spartak in 2007. During this time, Prudnikov, like Nikita Bazhenov, practically became a meme, a stencil of a losing football player. But few of the fans who laughed at the striker imagined what Alexander went through to get to big football.

Prudnikov was born in Smolensk in 1989. The boy was named Alexander in honor of the pope. The son adored his father. Prudnikov Sr. was himself an athlete, engaged in freestyle wrestling and hand-to-hand fighting. He even had the title of Master of Sports. The man was trained by the famous martial arts master Tadeusz Kasyanov – the owner of the tenth dan in karate, the author of textbooks on fighting techniques, the president of the Russian stunt guild.

There is very little information about what Alexander Prudnikov Sr. did, but it is known that the man was a prominent criminal figure in Smolensk. In the mid-1990s, territories were redistributed in the region: Soviet authorities and thieves fought with young teams made up of boxers and fighters. The old men were in favor of territorial division, and the young recognized the territory on which their gym was located.

There is almost no information about those years, but the Kompromat.ru website had an article about the criminal wars in Smolensk. According to the text, in May 1995, Alexander Prudnikov Sr. created his own team, registering the “Non-profit charitable foundation for the development of sports.” The group was not the strongest, but it was not the weakest either. In total, there were 6-8 main teams and 15-20 smaller brigades in the city, the war between which was fought without stopping: assassination attempts, explosions, shootings, wall-to-wall fights.

At this time, little Sasha Prudnikov disappeared in the gym. From the age of three, dad himself trained his son, showed tricks and taught him how to rise after falls. Four years later, the boy was sent to a football school, and Sasha combined wrestling and the ball under the guidance of his father. “I wouldn’t have achieved anything without my father’s lessons. My successes are his merit. He raised me for who I am, ”Prudnikov recalled. But at the age of 10, the boy lost the main character of his life.

On May 18, 1999, Alexander Prudnikov Sr. was returning home. Under the arch, he was overtaken by two unknown persons and shot in the back with TT pistols. Alexander had a gas pistol with him, but he didn’t even have time to pull it out.

This is what an eyewitness recalls about the murder. “The guys and I were 13-14 years old, and we were just walking out of the garages, having drunk beer there. We were about to cross the road to the arch, when shots rang out from there, and a couple of people ran out, got into the car and left. People scattered. Passing into the arch, they saw the corpse of a man, then they learned that it was the father of Alexander Prudnikov. At that time, everyone was discussing around the yard: the mafia, the mafia. He sometimes still played football with us near the wreck, but then, it seems, they moved, “- wrote the user Afanasy Borshchov in a discussion of the public” Smolensk organized crime groups of the 90s “.

According to agent Artyom Khachaturyan, the murder took place in front of Sasha’s eyes. After the tragedy, the boy’s life changed. Prudnikov chose football.

In 2001, the young forward played in the Russian championship for the Smolensk national team. At the tournament in Tula, he liked one of the Spartak breeders. They called home, invited to Moscow to watch. 12-year-old Prudnikov moved alone, leaving his mother, grandmother and sister in his hometown.

Five years later, he first seriously declared himself, pulling the youth team to the title at Euro 2006. After the victory, the team was invited to Sochi for a meeting with Vladimir Putin, and the president raised a glass to winning the Euro. At that moment, Prudnikov took the floor and offered a toast to the parents. The five thousand dollars that Alexander received for winning the Euro was sent by the forward to his mother.

In one of the interviews, Alexander was asked about his father, but Prudnikov flatly refused to raise a sore subject.

“Only those who lost their father at the age of ten can understand me. Understand, I have forgiven everyone for a long time. Those bandits won’t have anything good in their lives anyway. And if I begin to live with a sense of revenge, who will it help? I’m not going to turn into people like them. I have different goals in life. My father could have been an outstanding champion, but circumstances got in the way. In the mid-1980s, it took a lot of money or big connections to be successful in sports. This means that my task is to make my father’s dreams come true, ”said Prudnikov.

In April 2007, the young forward made his debut for Spartak in the match against Luch-Energia thanks to Vladimir Fedotov, who trusted the students of the academy. The coach released a powerful striker at the end of the match with the score 1: 1. In the 87th minute with a pass from Yegor Titov, whom Prudnikov considered as one of his favorite players as a child, the 18-year-old striker scored his debut goal in big football and brought victory to Spartak. Alexander dedicated a goal to his father. “Emotions after taking the gate? I can’t even put anything next to it! When you score, you are simply bursting with joy. Especially at such a moment, in such a match! ” – added the footballer.

For any failure of a professional athlete, there are liters of sweat and blood. For people who do not know how to empathize, Prudnikov may have become a loser striker. But the former Spartak player fought as best he could for the dream and memory of his father. And Prudnikov Sr. would definitely not be ashamed.

