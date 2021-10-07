The first details of a possible series about Wolverine have appeared

It looks like Marvel Studios has secretly gone to work.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

New promising rumors have surfaced on the web about a possible Disney + series about Wolverine.



According to That Hashtag Show, Marvel Studios has already begun developing the show. The studio plans to shoot an anthology in the spirit of American Horror Story, which means that each season will focus on a separate story from Logan’s life.

Since Wolverine is immortal, the series has many stories to tell from different periods of his long life. For the first season, they plan to adapt the comic “Weapon X”. And as the portal believes, the authors of the project could well take on “Old Man Logan”, “Enemy of the States” and comics with the adventures of Wolverine in Japan.

Wolverine in Marvel Comics

It clarifies that this approach will allow Marvel Studios to introduce Wolverine to the MCU, giving the writers the freedom to explore the vast mutant mythology. Apparently, this series will also help the studio smoothly introduce the X-Men themselves into the cinematic universe.

Note that while Disney and Marvel Studios do not comment on this information, so it is worth treating it with suspicion. However, the MCU is really planning to add X-Men, so the possibility of such a series appears plausible. True, Logan will be played by another actor, not Hugh Jackman, who has already said goodbye to the role of Wolverine.

