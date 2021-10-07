the first shots from the filming of the thriller “Mother” with Jennifer Lopez appeared

Earlier this year, it became known that the streaming service Netflix began work on a new project with Jennifer Lopez. True, this time the star acts not only as the main character, but also as a co-producer.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Legion-media)

The shooting of the action movie takes place in Canada. It was there that Jay Law was noticed in an unusual way for herself. In the story, Lopez plays a hitman. Her heroine defends her daughter, whom she was forced to abandon many years ago, because in her past she had to hide from dangerous men for a long time.

“Mother” will be directed by Nicky Caro, best known for Disney’s “Mulan” remake. The script is written by Misha Green, known for Lovecraft Country. Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwicke and Gael Garcia Bernal will also join the project.

For Netflix, the partnership with Lopez appears to be very successful. Netflix Global Films Head Scott Stuber said: “Jennifer Lopez has played an important role in entertainment throughout all aspects of her career. Working with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impressive stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world. ”

The premiere of the film is scheduled for the end of 2022!