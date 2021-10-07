“The form is not very good now. I’m already tired of getting out of some holes, I want to catch a rhythm, ”Dmitry Aliev reports – Figure skating

European figure skating champion Dmitry Aliev spoke about his preparations for the Finlandia Trophy tournament, Sports.ru correspondent Maya Bagryantseva reports.

The skater received 78.28 points for the rental of the short program and is currently in third place.

“Preparation for the start was difficult, there were very tense moments. After test rentals in Chelyabinsk, he immediately went to the hospital for rehabilitation, and immediately before that he still managed to get sick. The recovery was hard and long.

I don’t skimp on this, there was enough time for preparation. But the preparation was non-standard, not as usual, because physical activity was hard after the illness, we were looking for ways to prepare ourselves for the upcoming two starts.

So the form is not the best now, I myself feel it, I’m a little tired of getting out of some pits myself, I want to catch a rhythm – both in the training process and in competitions to go out not through obstacles, but calmly, in a regular mode. But all this will come, I am sure that gradually everything will start to return to normal.

I still have a challenge ahead in Budapest, we specifically decided to test ourselves, despite the shape. I think, in any case, it will be beneficial. It’s just that after two starts it is necessary to correctly carry out the restoration, ”Aliyev said.