The FTC did not further punish Azmun. The player will be able to play against Spartak

The Control and Disciplinary Committee of the RFU did not additionally punish Zenit striker Serdar Azmun for direct removal in the match of the 10th round of the Russian Premier League with Sochi (1: 2). Thus, the forward will be able to play against Spartak.

Zenit applied to ESC to cancel the red card. On the basis of the ESC, the CDC did not cancel the red card, but decided not to apply additional disqualification to Azmun, except for the automatic one. This is one game. Guilherme’s case is completely different. The FTC considered all aspects of this violation: screenshots, videos. We have read Azmun’s explanations on this issue. Taking into account the study of evidence, video materials, the FTC came to the conclusion that this violation does not require additional disqualification after itself. We never compare these or those violations, because there are a lot of them. Azmun sent an explanation through FC Zenit, he is now at the training camp with the national team, “said the head of the FTC RFU Artur Grigoryants in an interview with the correspondent of” Championship “Arina Lavrova.

Let us remind you that Zenit striker Serdar Azmun received a direct red card in the match of the 10th round of the Russian Premier League with Sochi. The forward commits a rough foul on the opponent’s goalkeeper and is sent off. Arbiter Pavel Shadykhanov made this decision after reviewing the VAR system. Due to the disqualification, the striker will miss the RPL round 11 meeting with Arsenal Tula.