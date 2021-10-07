The goalkeeper of the Russian national football team reported about health problems :: Football :: RBC Sport

Marinato Guilherme did not disclose the details, but noted that there was no need to do the operation

Read us on News News

Marinato Guilherme

(Photo: Oleg Bukharev / TASS)



The goalkeeper of Lokomotiv and the Russian national football team Marinato Guilherme is experiencing health problems. He reported this to the Match TV channel.

“I have health problems that are not so distracting, but I have to be careful. I will never risk my health, it comes first. No surgery needed. As long as I have the opportunity to play, I will play, ”Guilherme said.

He also noted that he would like to end his career at Lokomotiv. My contract expires at the end of December 2022. “I would like to end my career at Lokomotiv, but it depends not only on me. I don’t think I will be kicked out as long as I play at a high level, ”added the goalkeeper.

Two legends and ex-coach of Spartak. Who can lead Lokomotiv



Since the beginning of the season, Guilherme has taken part in 12 games with Lokomotiv, in which he conceded 11 goals. On account of his three clean sheets.

He was also called up for the Russian national team in September and defended all three matches by zero.

In October, the Russian national team will play matches against Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11).