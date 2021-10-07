The image of Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow from 1998 and how to repeat it

InStyle.ru analyzes the iconic images of celebrities that are relevant decades later, and suggests how to repeat them

Few people remember the curious fact that after breaking up with Brad Pitt Gwyneth Paltrow started believing in love again thanks to Ben Affleck’s strong hug. The actors met in 1997 thanks to Matt Damon, a good friend of Affleck, and for three years took the status of the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. The reason for their separation was Ben’s broken heart: according to rumors, Paltrow had an affair with a colleague on the set, starring in the film “Shakespeare in Love” Joseph Fiennes. Over the years, former lovers maintain friendly relations, are happy with their partners (Ben – with Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth – with screenwriter Brad Falchuk) and do not publicly discuss their past together. However, their exits as a couple are still considered canonical when describing the ideal minimalism of the late 1990s.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck at Los Angeles Airport, 1998

A striking example of images, as relevant as in the distant 1998, is in the photo taken at the Los Angeles airport. For the flight from New York, Ben opted for a basic black T-shirt, leather jacket, straight blue jeans, and a pair of lace-up suede boots. Outfit Gwyneth Paltrow, despite the convenience, is more difficult: the actress put on a black long sleeve, a fluffy graphite cardigan with wide sleeves, a cappuccino satin maxi skirt and Dr. Martens. Completed the laconic look are black oval glasses, which in 2021 can be found on every second brand, and cloth bag with striped print. InStyle.ru shows how to repeat this archived release of the actress.