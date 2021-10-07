The judge accused the RFU of “otmazyvanie” forward “Zenith” before an important match :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Igor Fedotov, Serdar Azmun, who received a red card, should have been disqualified not only for the game against Arsenal, but also for the match against Spartak

Russian referee Igor Fedtov disagrees with the decision of the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Football Union (FTC RFU), which did not renew the suspension of Zenit striker Serdar Azmun. He announced this to the Championship portal.

“Someone got involved in front of Spartak and left Azmun for this match. The FTC just got rid of the striker. A straight red must entail two to four matches (disqualifications. – RBK) ”, – said Fedotov.

According to the referee, a similar episode previously occurred with Lokomotiv goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme, who received a direct red card during the match against Khimki (0: 0). “Disqualification from Guilherme is the same episode. There he, like Azmun, played ball and did not injure himself. These are two identical episodes. It’s just that Zenit has one decision, and another decision for Lokomotiv. They squeezed it out, ”added Fedotov.

Serdar Azmun received a red card in the match against Sochi (1: 2). FTC RFU decided to keep the arbitrator’s decision in force. But at the same time, the player was disqualified for only one match. Because of this, he will miss the game against Arsenal, but will be able to take part in the match against Spartak on 24 October.

Igor Fedotov worked in the matches of different divisions of the Russian championship from 2005 to 2018. The last game the referee worked on was the match of the Football National League (FNL – the second strongest division) “Khimki” – “Armavir” (2: 3). During that meeting, the referee made a mistake: he correctly assigned a penalty, but removed the player not before, but after the penalty was taken.