The MMA Union demanded to take control of fist fights after the death of a fighter

According to the head of the MMA Union, it is necessary to use protective equipment, prohibit some techniques, and also introduce additional requirements for the medical examination of athletes

Read us on News News

President of the MMA Union of Russia Radmir Gabdullin considers it necessary to introduce rules for fist fights after the death of 38-year-old athlete Justin Thornton at a tournament in the United States. He stated this to the press service of the organization.

“The athlete died from injuries received in battle from blows with his bare fists, which cause maximum harm to health. They are traumatic for both the beater and the recipient. If we look at how they develop chaotically in Russia, sooner or later we will get a lethal outcome, ”he said.

According to Gabdullin, it is necessary to transform fistfights into a sport. “We can view fistfights as a related discipline. But we must take them under control. Many go to fist fights for short-term earnings, ”he said.

In addition, the head of the MMA Union called for the introduction of protective equipment for athletes. “It is imperative to use a helmet or at least neutral gloves. You can design them specifically for fistfights. Otherwise, it is necessary to close this phenomenon, ”Gabdullin said.

Course for the Olympics. How the world of amateur MMA works



In his opinion, it is necessary to take the fistfights under “total control”. “It is necessary to introduce actions permitted and prohibited by the rules, additional requirements for medicine. This way we will be able to preserve the health of the athletes, ”he added.

In a fight that took place in the United States on the night of August 22, Dillon Cleckler knocked out 39-year-old rival Justin Thornton. The fight lasted only 19 seconds, Thornton was hit in the jaw, after which he was knocked out. The fighter died from his injuries.