The Norwegian expert said that Tikhonov set up Besseberg by taking him on a bear hunt

Norwegian financial expert and former sponsorship manager of DNB Jacob Lund stated that the titled Russian biathlete Alexander Tikhonov tried to compromise the ex-president of the IBU Anders Besseberg by hunting bears.

Earlier, Besseberg was accused of receiving money and gifts from Russia for hiding positive doping tests. The IBU Commission suggests that the former head of the organization used the services of prostitutes paid for by the Russian side. He was also given an expensive watch, paid for vacation and hunting in Russia.

“I was with them on that trip. Alexander Tikhonov, then a member of the IBU board and several times unsuccessfully trying to take power from Besseberg, invited Anders and me. This was closer to the end of the World Cup stage in Khanty-Mansiysk in 2000. We flew to that place in a VIP helicopter that belonged to the Russian armed forces. The hunt lasted eight hours. Because of this, Besseberg was unable to attend the closing ceremony of the competition. There they made everything look as if Besseberg was unwell because of the bear hunt. So was told to all IBU delegates and fans. It was an attempt to put Anders in a bad light, an attempt to discredit him – which partially succeeded, ”VG quotes Lund.