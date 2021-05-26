The outfits of Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Mick Jagger are up for sale at Christie’s

Luxurious dresses and costumes are the work of fashion designer and stylist L’Rene Scott, who tragically passed away in 2014. All proceeds from the sale of 55 items will go to the Mick Jagger Fellowship for Young Designers at Central Saint Martin’s College

From June 9 to July 1, Christie’s will be holding an online auction for 55 outfits designed by L’Rene Scott. The designer began her career in the fashion industry working as a model in Paris, and after moving to California, she became a stylist and trained in design. Among her clients who chose luxurious floor-length dresses for the red carpet were Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Obama, Amy Adams and Renee Zellweger.

Nicole Kidman at the 66th Cannes Film Festival, 2013 Nicole Kidman dress designed by L’ren Scott

“L’Renne was amazingly luxurious, sophisticated and sexy, and I think her clothes reflect that combination. I miss her terribly and really appreciate the time we were able to spend together. I cannot name one single thing L’Ren, which would have liked me more than others, there were so many of them. We had a lot of fun together. “– recalls the designer, who passed away in 2014, Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman’s dress that she wore at the premiere of Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diana Arbus at the 2006 Rome Film Festival Nicole Kidman’s outfit from the 85th Academy Awards in 2013

Another celebrity who has worn Scott’s work more than once was her partner Mick Jagger. Among the top lots of the Christie’s auction, bidders will find two extravagant musician’s jackets. Wearing a beaded, khaki-like black satin blazer, Mick Jagger performed with the Rolling Stones at the 2013 Glastonbury Festival. Wearing a jacket with butterflies, he took to the stage in Hyde Park that same year during the band’s 50th anniversary tour.

Mick Jagger’s Stage Jacket by L’Ren Scott Mick Jagger’s Stage Jacket by L’Ren Scott

