The path to glowing skin: 5 tips from beautician Scarlett Johansson

It’s amazing that many celebrities, despite their age, busy schedules, frequent flights and the need to apply makeup every time they shoot, keep their skin in perfect condition. On the other hand, it is not so surprising if you know that many of them owe their impeccable appearance to the cosmetologist Joanna Vargas, also known as the “expert in glowing skin.”

These recommendations are really worth listening to, because Joanna Vargas is not just a beautician, but a world-renowned beautician, to whom many Hollywood stars turn.

Joanna’s clients include Julianne Moore, Sofia Coppola, Karlie Kloss, Scarlett Johansson and others.

Today we will get acquainted with the main rules of a cosmetologist, which will not only allow you to achieve perfect skin, but also help maintain this condition with home care.

Face fitness expert Tatyana Karpova was convinced of the effectiveness of these tips and shared them on her Instagram blog.

“It is quite difficult to keep your skin in good condition when your life is a series of endless events. Especially for the stars – frequent flights, performances and filming.

However, if you adhere to the recommendations that Joanna gives, then everyone can do the task, “the specialist writes. (hereinafter, the spelling and punctuation of the author are preserved – ed.)

According to Tatyana Karpova, the advice of a star cosmetologist is mostly very simple. And the masks that she recommends to her eminent clients are most often prepared at home from ordinary improvised ingredients.

7 beauty rules from Joanna Vargas:

Replace coffee with fresh

Joanna is convinced: “Your skin is a reflection of what is happening in your body as a whole.” First of all, she advises to pay attention to food and replace morning coffee with fresh.

For example, Vargas recommends indulging yourself with green or freshly squeezed carrot-apple juice every day.

To prepare the latter you will need:

Carrots (juice) – 4 pcs;

Apple (juice) – 1 pc.

Joanna believes that this fresh makes the skin glowing from the inside and heals the entire body as a whole.

Get enough sleep

Joanna attaches great importance to quality sleep. The cosmetologist believes that if you do not get enough sleep systematically, then you can forget about beautiful skin.

Joanna advises to go to bed no later than 11:00 pm. And sleep at least 7 hours a day.

Exercise regularly

If you do not want to suffer from edema, make any physical exercise a part of your life. Do them regularly.

They keep the lymphatic system working properly, which means that the face and body will not swell. As a bonus, physical activity promotes the production of collagen, which is responsible for youthfulness, radiance and beauty of the skin.

Use natural ingredients

Cosmetologist Joanna Vargas is advised not to dwell on store cosmetics, but to use natural, self-made cosmetics.

According to the specialist, such cosmetics give much better results and are worth the time to prepare.

Use moisturizing masks

Joanna recommends the use of cloth masks every time you board an aircraft. This simple life hack will help keep your skin fresh and hydrated.

Take Time for Evening Cleansing

Night is the time when our body recovers and active regeneration processes start.

It is imperative to cleanse your face every night of makeup residues and impurities that accelerate the aging process. Chamomile and green teas can also be used to soothe the skin.

Exfoliate with vitamin C

In order for the high-quality care products that you have selected according to your skin type to be able to bring maximum benefit, you need to regularly exfoliate.

Joanna recommends using the peel 2 times a week. The beauty guru advises paying attention to products with vitamin C in the composition, as it slows down the aging process and has a lightening effect.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/beauty/1933443-put-k-siyayuschey-kozhe-5-sovetov-ot-kosmetologa-skarlett-yohansson/