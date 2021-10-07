The richest fund in the world bought out the Premier League club Newcastle for 360 million euros

Newcastle fans’ dream of selling the club has finally come true. The 14-year era of the stingy British Mike Ashley was interrupted by the Public Investment Fund of the Government of Saudi Arabia (PIF). The richest formally private foundation in the world acquired Newcastle for 360 million euros.

The fund is headed by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, and this takeover will make the “forty” one of the richest football clubs in the world, writes the Daily Mail.

The deal was agreed upon back in the spring, but Qatar intervened unexpectedly. The fact is that the rights to show Premier League matches in the Middle East are owned by the Qatari media giant beIN Sports. Saudi Arabia has been in conflict with this country since 2017, and beIN is banned on the territory of this country. The Saudis invented the BeoutQ set-top boxes: the signal of beIN and other channels was stolen and resold.

Championship of England Carroll: “My kids think I’m going to City or Barça 09/18/2021 at 06:50

We worked on the elimination of the problem for six months. The Saudis agreed to all the demands of the Premier League, shut down all pirate channels that rebroadcast beIN, and allowed the Qataris to broadcast in the country. Moreover, they offered them $ 1 billion in compensation. In return, the league hastened the approval process for the Newcastle deal.

The Arabians plan to invest big money in the team as early as January – but they will do it carefully so as not to violate the internal English fair play and UEFA requirements.

In the 1995/96 and 1996/97 seasons, Newcastle finished second in the Premier League.

In 2007, Mike Ashley bought the “forty” for 150 million euros.

Ronaldo’s transfer has increased the value of Manchester United shares by 650 million euros

And how are Newcastle doing in the Premier League standings?

Championship of England “I came back for two reasons.” Krish’s hot speech to the players of Manchester United 09/14/2021 at 15:29