The Twilight star starred for the popular gloss

Kristen Stewart graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly and talked about her latest role as Princess Diana.



Actress Kristen Stewart became the heroine of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly. The star starred in a spectacular photo shoot, the footage of which appeared on Instagram, and also gave an interview about filming in the film Spencer…

In a conversation, Kristen admitted that she agreed to take part in the tape before reading the script.

“I thought:“ You won’t give up on this, otherwise who will you be in that case? ”I would definitely feel like a coward. Especially considering that I was a black sheep myself. with the royal family. So I was like a blank slate, and then I could feel Princess Diana in such a way that I behaved instinctively, “Stewart said.

The movie takes place on a Christmas weekend with the royal family in 1991. Baopeak is dedicated to three fateful days in Norfolk, during which Diana decides to divorce Prince Charles.

In preparation for the film, the actress worked with a dialect coach to achieve a British pronunciation and intonation like Princess Diana. For an external resemblance, she had to wear a wig.

Kristen said that she is normal about criticizing the picture, because her own experience in working on the picture is important to her.

We will remind, in July, the media reported that Stewart was married to her beloved Dylan Meyer.

The network criticized the choice of the actress for the role of Princess Diana

