Three Russian weightlifters were disqualified for four years for doping

Russian weightlifters Beslan Gordogozhev, Sergei Bondarenko and Marcel Guidu were disqualified for four years for violating anti-doping rules, according to the website of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The disqualification of Gordogozhev will be counted from August 31 of this year, Bondarenko – from May 19, 2020, and Guydi – from May 21, 2020.

Bondarenko and Guyda are accused of violating clause 2.1 of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules, which implies the presence of prohibited substances in the doping samples of athletes. Gordogozhev was punished for violation of clauses 4.1 and 4.2 of the anti-doping rules. This means that the athlete did not comply with the “therapeutic exceptions” and used substances that are on the prohibited list.

Gordogozhev is the silver medalist of the 2019 Russian Youth Championship. Guyda is the silver medalist of the 2015 junior world championship, and Bondarenko is the bronze medalist of the 2015 Russian championship.