Time to Get Ready for Polkadot Auctions – Markets – Finversia

Polkadot is an early stage blockchain infrastructure. Perhaps there is no other network positioning itself as a competitor to Ethereum, whose projects are under such scrutiny of venture capitalists. All major projects that announced their appearance on the Polkadot network received large sums from venture capitalists and received increased attention from the crypto community. Soon, parachain auctions should begin, which means it’s time to get acquainted not only with the very concept of “parachain”, but also to study the intention of the developers.

In a nutshell, the main idea is to create a multi-chain ecosystem: to combine blockchains into a single scalable network. Relay chain is the main, central blockchain of the zero level ecosystem, to which parachains are connected – level 1-2 blockchains. Relay’s job is to secure and coordinate the network. While all the activity takes place on parachains – independent blockchains with their own design, tokenomics, functionality and management. There is a separation of duties: one parachain can be responsible for security, the second for data storage, the third for the financial infrastructure, and so on. Parachains operate in parallel, which allows for increased bandwidth, and can “talk” with each other.

Any blockchain, for example, Ethereum, can become a parachain, but for this it is necessary to win an auction for the right to a slot for a year or two. Acala Network, the future DeFi hub of the network, has already announced its imminent bidding. As part of this event, a crowdloan is arranged – a collection of money that will be used as collateral to secure its place on the network. Anyone can lend to a project they like and not only receive native tokens as a reward, but also return back the DOT (after the end of the slot lease), which were transferred to the developers.