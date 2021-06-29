Tired of the heat? Refresh your look with lime-toned clothes like Rihanna

The stylist and the singer’s right-hand man, Jalil Weaver, chose the outfit of the young British brand with Indian roots Supriya Lele for the new release of the ward. A lime-colored blouse is incredibly refreshing. We show several sets with bright things in the current color

V list of the most fashionable colors l eta 2021 we noted green and all its variations: from herbal to neon salad. A rich emerald color immediately comes to mind, which has become a hallmark. Bottega Veneta, But when we look back at the Spring / Summer 2021 and Fall / Winter 2021/22 runways, we are thinking more broadly. Rihanna’s stylist and loyal ally, Jalil Weaver, who, in addition to preparing the singer’s images, is developing her brand Fenty Beauty, relies on a lime shade. Riri’s next exit in New York is proof of this.

Rihanna in New York, June 2021 Supriya Lele Fall-Winter 2021/22

Lime sheer blouse with plunging neckline and provocative neckline miniskirt – set British designer with Indian roots Supriy Lele … Her team consists of all women, and together they try to create sexy clothes that do not compromise personal comfort. You can find lime dresses, blouses and skirts not only at Supriya Lele. Sportmax, Jason Wu, Balmain, Dries Van Noten and Off-White liked the fresh shade.

Sportmax spring-summer 2021 Balmain spring-summer 2021

What are the lime color pieces for this summer? You can find an analogue of the Supriya Lele blouse or buy a bright swimsuit for your vacation. We have selected ready-made looks for you, after looking closely at which you can define your personal dream item in a shade of juicy citrus.

Swimsuit The Attico, 23 319 rubles, net-a-porter.com; shirt H&M, 2 299 rubles, hm.com; shorts Sandro, 12 530 rubles, sandro-paris.ru; slippers Ganni, 31 600 rubles, tsum.ru; Loewe glasses, 18 980 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Sleeper dress, 23 230 rubles, the-sleeper.com; sandals Marni, 37,050 rubles, tsum.ru; shopper Pinko, 31 130 rubles, pinko.com

Prada skirt, 69,957 rubles, net-a-porter.com; bodysuit Albus Lumen, 13 110 rubles, matchesfashion.com; Bottega Veneta glasses, 33 500 rubles, tsum.ru; Vagabond shoes, 10 600 rubles, vagabond.com

Self-Portrait dress, 27,135 rubles, net-a-porter.com; Maje bag, 29 900 rubles, maje.ru; sandals Dries Van Noten, 33 071 rubles, net-a-porter.com