Tired of the heat? Refresh your look with lime-toned clothes like Rihanna

Valeria Parfenova
The stylist and the singer’s right-hand man, Jalil Weaver, chose the outfit of the young British brand with Indian roots Supriya Lele for the new release of the ward. A lime-colored blouse is incredibly refreshing. We show several sets with bright things in the current color
V list of the most fashionable colors leta 2021 we noted green and all its variations: from herbal to neon salad. A rich emerald color immediately comes to mind, which has become a hallmark. Bottega Veneta, But when we look back at the Spring / Summer 2021 and Fall / Winter 2021/22 runways, we are thinking more broadly. Rihanna’s stylist and loyal ally, Jalil Weaver, who, in addition to preparing the singer’s images, is developing her brand Fenty Beauty, relies on a lime shade. Riri’s next exit in New York is proof of this.
Lime sheer blouse with plunging neckline and provocative neckline miniskirt – set British designer with Indian roots Supriy Lele… Her team consists of all women, and together they try to create sexy clothes that do not compromise personal comfort. You can find lime dresses, blouses and skirts not only at Supriya Lele. Sportmax, Jason Wu, Balmain, Dries Van Noten and Off-White liked the fresh shade.
What are the lime color pieces for this summer? You can find an analogue of the Supriya Lele blouse or buy a bright swimsuit for your vacation. We have selected ready-made looks for you, after looking closely at which you can define your personal dream item in a shade of juicy citrus.
