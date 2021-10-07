Tom Cruise leaves the space race after being defeated by the Russians

Tom Cruise’s plans to be the first actor to shoot a film in space ended on Tuesday after a Russian film crew announced they were heading to the International Space Station to begin filming a show called Challenge.

NASA said the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft launched at 4:55 am ET October 5 in Kazakhstan along with Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actor Yulia Peresild and film producer Klim Shipenko towards the International Space Station.

According to a CNN report, Peresild said: “Everything was new for us today, every 30 seconds they brought something completely new. It’s almost impossible to imagine that all of this came true. I also feel like I’m still asleep. ” The team is expected to spend 12 days on the space station.

Peresild and Shipenko are to return to Earth aboard another Soyuz spacecraft on October 16 and land in Kazakhstan just after midnight the next day. In a statement, NASA said the project represents “expanding the commercial uses of space, including making films.”

“Challenge”, which will be shown for the first time on the First Russian Channel, will be the first full-length film shot in space. Development began months after Tom struck a deal with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX to film a $ 200 million space action movie directed by Doug Lyman.

More: NASA’s message about “magnetic force that matters” piques people’s curiosity. Watch

According to a tweet from the Space Shuttle Almanac, Tom’s stay on the space station was scheduled for October, but a launch date has yet to be announced.

Tom, who is currently filming Mission: Impossible 8, hit the news recently after reports that he was learning to fly an 80-year-old military plane for the film. It will be the third film in the MI series directed by Christopher McCurry and is slated for release on May 27, 2022.