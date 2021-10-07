Tom Cruise returns three of his Golden Globes due to award scandal

Tom Cruise joined the Golden Globe boycott and announced the rejection of three statuettes. The organizers of the prestigious film awards were accused of racism in February this year and demanded reforms from them. Russian animation director, Oscar nominee Konstantin Bronzit suggested in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru that the existence of the award was not in danger and that the parties would come to an agreement.

One of the most influential actors of our time, Tom Cruise, joined the stars of the first magnitude in the person of Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, who criticized the Golden Globe. He returned three of his awards, which he received at different times for the films Born on July 4th, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia.

Simultaneously with the Cruise boycott, one of the largest American television networks, NBC, announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 ceremony. “It takes a long time for such global changes, which are announced by the organizers of the award, so we refuse to broadcast the ceremony in 2022. We hope that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will be able to make its plans a reality and in 2023 we will be able to agree on an airing again, ”the channel said in a statement.

The well-known Russian animation director, member of the American Film Academy Konstantin Bronzit, in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru, expressed the opinion that there is no danger for the existence of the Golden Globe yet.

“I don’t think the Golden Globes will be picked up and canceled right now. Ultimately, the organizers may say that they will only give the prize to those who will be friends with them. In general, any award of any organization exists exactly as long as at least some films are submitted for competition, said Bronzit. – Even with Netflix leaving, organizers will be able to find something to replace the company’s films.

The Golden Globe is a status award that will not shrink in one year. It still takes time. I think that in the end they will get mad and somehow solve this problem – they will sit down at the negotiating table and come to an agreement. “

The animation director noted that the HFPA is a stand-alone organization created by the film critic community and is not subject to any regulatory authority.

“She’s independent. To put it quite roughly, this is our “White Elephant”. As you know, recently there was a scandal with our “White Elephant” when there was a split inside over the awarding of the film award [Алексея] Navalny. But by this they emphasize that they do not depend on any opinion, ”Bronzit said.

“As for the gesture of Tom Cruise, he is now a star of such a level that he can afford it,” concluded the director.

In the meantime, the HFPA has posted on its website an updated plan to reform the organization and changes that will be made to the Golden Globe rules.

According to the HFPA, the association is set to begin seeking candidates for the position of an Inclusion and Harassment in the Workplace Advisor this week. As soon as a new employee is approved, the organization intends to initiate training among employees. As early as the last week of May, the association will begin discussing amendments to the HFPA code of practice.

The key steps that film companies and Hollywood stars are calling for have been set by the HFPA for July. In the second half of the month, the selection process for new members of the association will be launched, and on August 2 they are to be accepted. On the same day, the board of directors will be updated. All members of the board, headed by the CEO, will resign, and new persons will be elected to leadership positions.

Problems at the Golden Globe began in February, a week before the 78th ceremony. Then the journalists of the Los Angeles Times found out that among the nearly 100 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organizer of the award, there is not a single black person. The association immediately faced the threat of a boycott from influential companies, but received a reprieve – the organization’s leadership was given time until early May to provide a concrete restructuring plan.