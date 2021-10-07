Tony Allen, Glen Davis and 16 other ex-NBA players accused of health insurance fraud – Basketball

18 former NBA players have been charged with health insurance fraud. With the help of this scheme, ex-basketball players allegedly obtained several million dollars illegally, according to NBC New York.

The defendants are believed to have engaged in a large-scale fraudulent scheme using the NBA player’s health and welfare program to enrich themselves.

Former athletes have filed bogus claims for medical and dental costs that they never actually received.

The charges were brought forward by a federal court in New York. It is believed that the initiator of the fraudulent scheme is Terrence Williams, the 11th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Among the 18 former NBA players named in the indictment are six-time NBA defenders Tony Allen, former Lakers defender Shannon Brown, ex-Boston forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis, former Portland basketball player Darius Miles and other.

Tony Allen’s wife, Desiree Allen, is the only woman charged in this case. The indictment also includes former NBA players Sebastian Telfair, Alan Anderson, Will Bynem, Melvin Eli, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Tony Rothen, C.J. Watson, Milt Palacio, Antoine Wright, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith and Jamario.

It is noted that Williams and accomplices in total demanded to reimburse them $ 3.9 million, using a fraudulent scheme, of which the defendants were able to receive in the end about $ 2.5 million.

Williams allegedly orchestrated this scheme several years ago, involving staff from the NBA’s medical support program. To obtain the necessary documents, 34-year-old Williams paid a bribe of at least $ 23,000 to league employees.

