Top executives at Gemini and Ripple criticized the SEC’s approach to regulating the crypto industry

During a panel discussion at the Token 2049 conference, Sandy Young, Managing Director of Ripple Europe, and Blair Holliday, head of the UK division of Bitcoin exchange Gemini, agreed that the approach SEC to the legal regulation of the digital asset industry is unclear. Writes about this Decrypt.

“You have two extremes: an outright ban in China and El Salvador, which recognized bitcoin as legal tender. Then there is the US approach – regulation by coercion, ”Young said.

She added that countries like Japan, Singapore and the UK are better at this by creating regulatory frameworks that provide regulatory clarity.

Mary Beth Buchanan, director of legal affairs at the Merkle Science analytical platform, agreed with Young.

“I remember how in 2014 in New York I participated in the discussion, and we could not come to a consensus, what is cryptocurrency – property, income or goods? I think we have made a little further progress in the USA. We still do not have the clear regulation that exists in other parts of the world, ”she said.

SEC chief Gary Gensler disagrees with this statement. Speaking to the US Congress on October 5, he stated that the agency has no plans to ban cryptocurrencies. The official also indicated that the Commission has the necessary powers to regulate the digital asset market, and the laws on securities are “clear enough.”

In contrast to the United States, panelists commented favorably on the UK legal regime. According to Holliday, FCA “Very clearly” made it clear that the license is a “privilege and a gift”, which means that companies must constantly work to build trusting relationships with regulators.

In 2020, the FCA entered two Gemini divisions into the register of accredited companies – Gemini Europe Ltd and Gemini Europe Services Ltd. The first is responsible for financial settlements, the second is for the storage of cryptocurrencies and operations on the trading platform.

At the same time, Bitcoin exchange Binance had a conflict with the Office. In June 2021, the FCA banned the local division of the company from any regulated activity without prior written approval from the agency.

Recall that in September, the head of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, accused the SEC of inaction regarding the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER