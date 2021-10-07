Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder talk about retirement from boxing

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and the former holder of this title Deontay Wilder on the eve of the rematch, which will take place on October 9, shared their thoughts on the end of their boxing career. And if 33-year-old Fury would not regret if his career ended now, and he is not motivated by large fees for future fights with other top boxers, then 35-year-old Wilder wants to quickly regain the title and leave boxing in the rank of the strongest heavyweight planets.

“I feel like my retirement from boxing is coming,” Wilder told the Last Stand Podcast. – I want to become that one champion, one person, one name [в супертяжелом весе]… The sooner I can do it, the sooner I can end my career and get out of here. “

Fury doesn’t need millions of extra dollars to live happily, but he admitted that boxing is a very large and important part of his life and psychological well-being.

“I do not box to be the greatest of all time, not to be a legend,” Fury is quoted by ESPN as saying. – It will not do me any good if I earn another 50 or 200 million, I do not need wealth to live the life that I live. I am an ordinary person who box very well, and a special, chosen person. “

“I’m often asked what motivates me,” Fury added. – It’s definitely not money. It is the fact that there is nothing other than boxing. I box because I can – I don’t like anything else. I have no other hobby. After boxing, I will be a very sad, lonely person. I’ve tried keeping animals, driving off-road, getting a gun license, shooting skeet. Nothing interested me. “

Still, Fury is only determined to win and maintain his WBC and The Ring heavyweight title.

“Everyone knows what we’re both capable of, it’s no secret,” Fury said of the fight with Wilder. “I’m dealing with a guy who can knock out with one punch, and he’s dealing with the exact same guy. When two of the strongest super heavyweights meet in a big fight, it’s always exciting. The heavyweight situation can change overnight, and my job is to keep her on track and allow her to change. ”

