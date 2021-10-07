Tyson Fury’s legendary self-punch, video and episode history

On the night of October 9-10, a professional boxing tournament will be held in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA), in the main event of which the WBC heavyweight champion of the world will perform Tyson Fury and ex-world champion Deontay Wilder… This will be the third fight of the opponents. According to most experts, this duel, along with the recent confrontation Alexandra Usik and Anthony Joshua, will become the main one in the world of professional boxing in 2021.

Fury will have her fourth megafight in her career. In addition to the two fights with Wilder, these certainly include his fight with Vladimir Klitschko. Why, there, almost every Tyson fight is now becoming a big event. Now I can’t even believe that this guy was once extremely awkward in the ring and made people laugh with his technique. Yes Yes exactly.





Wilder – Fury 3: Will the Gypsy King knock out the Bronze Bomber again? LIVE!

In this vein, the most famous was the fight between Tyson and Jornimen. Lee Suobi… The battle took place back in 2009. The Gypsy King had only the fourth fight of his career. He finished the previous three with early victories. As for Suobi, he had a much richer, albeit not the most successful, experience – 23 wins, 22 losses and 2 draws. At the same time, fights with Derek Chisora, Marko Hook and Alexander Alekseev… So Lee was definitely good at something and was a good test for Fury.

Nevertheless, from the first seconds it became clear that Tyson must win with confidence. The Suobi technique’s marriage was disastrous. He threw himself at Fury with an open visor, his blows were visible and it was easy to get away from them. Add to this the noticeable advantage of the Gypsy King in height and range of arms – and it becomes clear that the position of his opponent was hopeless almost from the very beginning. Fury himself was already very fast at that time and outplayed his opponent from a distance. Nevertheless, his inexperience and “dampness” were also visible to the naked eye. Tyson tried to impress the audience, he fussed too much and therefore sometimes made mistakes.





Forget Canelo and Joshua. Tyson Fury is the best in modern boxing

The most striking of the mistakes occurred in the fourth segment of the six-round match. Fury, holding his opponent by the ropes, carried out a series of punches. Being overly carried away, he accidentally inflicted one of the punches in … himself. Yes Yes. It was an uppercut that, instead of shaking Suobi, nearly overwhelmed Fury himself. Fortunately, I didn’t manage to knock myself out. After the end of the round, the exhausted Lee refused to continue the fight. Thus, Tyson won his fourth pro victory. Now few people would remember her, if not for that episode with a blow to herself. That moment became truly legendary and still makes boxing fans smile today. British commentators subsequently teased the Gypsy King more than once. Commenting on his fights, they said: “The main thing is that he does not hit himself.”

Tyson himself also recalls that incident with humor.

Why did I hit myself? The thing is that I was fighting, but I didn’t feel it. The guy didn’t hit me at all, so I decided to hit myself. Since then, no one has hit me harder, ”said Fury.

Well, this coming weekend Deontay Wilder will have a chance to surpass the power of that punch. The main thing is to get there, and in fights with Fury, it is oh, how difficult it is to do it.