Valve Explains Demand Delayed Inta 2021 Dota 2 Custom Streams | Dota 2

Valve released a post explaining why some streamers are required to include a delay in the broadcasts of The International 10 to Dota 2. The information appeared on the game’s Steam page.

As in previous years, streamers may not set a delay on the air, provided that all created content is non-commercial and uses video from the DotaTV service. However, at TI10, Valve allowed some video platforms to create their own lighting studios and hire talent themselves. Since such broadcasts are commercial, the company has introduced a new rule according to which content makers of partner platforms are required to set a delay of 15 minutes on all their broadcasts. Valve noted that all platforms agreed to these terms prior to the start of the tournament.

Earlier on the Dota 2 Weibo page, information appeared that Chinese streamers are required to put a delay on their broadcasts. Then users suggested that it was not Valve who was behind the decision, but the game’s publisher in China, Perfect World. The official Twitch stream of the tournament runs without delay.

The International 10 runs from October 7-17 in Bucharest. The teams will play in the group stage from the Radisson Blu Hotel, while the National Stadium will host the playoffs. The TI10 prize pool will amount to more than $ 40 million. You can follow the progress of the tournament on the reportage page.