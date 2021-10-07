Verstappen: losing the championship won’t change my life

With seven stages remaining in the season, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are just two points away for the title. The Red Bull Racing driver is confident that such a tight battle will continue until the final race, and if he is defeated, he will not consider the season a bad one.

Max Verstappen: “At the last stage in Russia, the Mercedes drivers were very fast – from Friday training to Sunday race. On Sunday, I tried to avoid trouble and break through to the top. At some point, I climbed to seventh place and already began to think that I would finish in this position, but in the last laps chaos began due to rain, which allowed me to finish second.

An amazing result, but I think that the upcoming races will be difficult for us. I do not know where we will be this weekend – ahead or behind. In theory, the Turkish track is better suited to our car than Sochi, but it cannot be ruled out that the Mercedes track is also better suited. I think a very tight fight will continue until the final race.

The condition of the asphalt of the Turkish highway? It is the same for everyone. I believe this weekend the level of grip will be much higher than last year. I remember playing a Formula 1 computer simulator as a child, and the Turkish circuit was one of my favorites. I was so happy to come to this stage last year, but was very disappointed with the almost lack of traction. I’m sure this year will be fun.

I am confidently looking forward to the end of the season. We have a fast car, I got a fresh power plant, we continue to refine the car to get the best balance from it, which is never perfect. On the one hand, I am very relaxed, but on the other, I am extremely focused. The whole team wants to win. I always try my best and know that the team is doing the best they can.

If at the end of the season we become the first, then it will be a great achievement, because this is what we worked for. However, if we finish the year second, the season can still be considered a great one. Losing won’t change my life. I enjoy what I do – this is the most important thing. I have no cause for concern. “