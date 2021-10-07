Very rare exit and new image: Eva Mendes shopping in Beverly Hills

Eva Mendes

47-year-old actress Eva Mendes rarely appears in public, and since she recently deleted posts from her Instagram, it has become even more difficult for her fans to follow the life of her favorite. But the other day, the paparazzi in Beverly Hills managed to photograph Eve when she went to one of the boutiques on Rodeo Drive. For the walk, she chose a summer dress with a colorful print and fashionable lantern sleeves.

Mendes appeared in front of photographers in a new image – during the time the photographers did not see her, she managed to slightly change her hair tone, choosing a bright red shade that is fashionable this season (Gigi Hadid did a similar coloring earlier, and Dua Lipa appeared with red hair in advertising Versace).

Eva seems to be completely satisfied with the result of dyeing – earlier, during walks, the actress often appeared with various accessories for her hairstyle, such as headbands or even a turban, but this time she decided to abandon them and not hide her curls under them. By the way, Eva already had a similar hair color in 2019.

Eva went shopping alone, leaving the children at home so as not to tire them. Recall that with 40-year-old actor Ryan Gosling, Mendes is raising two daughters: Esmeralda, who will soon be seven years old, and five-year-old Amada.

Eve and Ryan will soon have another holiday – in September of this year, they will celebrate not only the next birthday of their eldest daughter, but the tenth anniversary of their relationship. They began to meet after joint filming in the film “The Place Beyond the Pines”.

There was always such a strong chemistry between them … It was only a matter of time!

– then the insiders commented on the beginning of the romance of the two stars.

I never wanted children until I fell in love with Ryan. Everything turned out so that I made a career, and then turned my attention to my family,

– Mendes noted in an interview.

Recall that after completing her film career, Eva switched to the field of fashion and beauty. She launched a line of bedding and tableware, her own clothing line, and also became the creative director of the cosmetics brand Circa Beauty.