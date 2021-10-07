Warner Bros. confused Idris Elba with Will Smith – oKino.ua

Tanya Goncharenko. September 7, 2021

To celebrate the 49th birthday of Idris Elba, actor from James Gunn’s Suicide Squad: Mission To Hit, Warner Bros. on their official Twitter channel they published a congratulation, in which the actor was named “the performer of the role of Deadshot.” – reports The Wrap.

The catch is that Warner Bros. confused heroes. Will Smith played the role of Deadshot in the first “Samoic Squad” David Ayer, while Idris Elba starred as Bloodsport as interpreted by James Gunn. They may have similar abilities, but there is definitely a difference between the DC Deadshot and Bloodsport characters.

“Someone might know him as Stringer Bell (from the series “Wire”), someone like Deadshot … Happy Birthday @idriselba! “ – originally posted tweet from Warner Bros. Later, the tweet was corrected, but many fans took a screenshot of the original, and the jokes spread feverishly.

The actor himself, as well as the director of the second series, James Gunn, have not yet commented on this incident.