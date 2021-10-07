Watching the premiere trailer of the musical “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The trailer was shown for the first time at the 93rd Academy Awards 2021

West Side Story was an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical. The plot is based on Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet”. The events of the picture take place in New York during the 50s. The story of two teenagers Tony and Maria unfolds before the viewer. They were played by actor Ansel Elgort, best known for Baby Drive, and singer and blogger Rachel Zegler, who made her film debut. The guy and the girl are associated with two warring street gangs, but despite this, they fall in love.

The tape was directed and produced by Steven Spielberg. This will be the first musical in the director’s career. The script was written by Tony Kushner. By the way, in this tandem they worked on paintings like “Munich” and “Lincoln”.

The film also stars Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Feist, Corey Stoll and Brian D’Arcy James.

Initially, the film “West Side Story” was supposed to be released in December last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the premiere had to be postponed for a year. It will be possible to watch the musical in cinemas from December 9, 2021.

The film adaptation of West Side Story was already in the cinema 60 years ago. In 1961, the film was directed by Robert Wise and Derom Robbins. The film won 10 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, at the 1962 Academy Awards.