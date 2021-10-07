Weiss: Cherchesov was a very good coach for the Russian national team. He brought back pride to the country

Former head coach of the Slovak national team Vladimir Weiss shared his opinion about the upcoming match of the Slovak team with Russia and the work of the ex-mentor of the Russians Stanislav Cherchesova…

“In which direction has the Russian national team changed in ten years? Difficult to compare. A lot has changed, the speed has increased … Then many players of your national team played abroad. And the majority are in the nuclear submarine. This, of course, went to the benefit of the Russian national team. Now the situation is a little different. Nearly all of your top players play at home.

I think since then our teams have caught up. Now they are close to each other in strength. Here the point is also that you now have a lot of young people (besides, Dzyuba will not play – this is a loss for the attack), while we, on the contrary, have many experienced players who have been playing in strong leagues for a long time.

In March 2021, Slovakia beat Russia through emotions. Our team at that time was in poor condition – in the matches with Cyprus and Malta, they lost four points. The team was under tremendous pressure and had to beat Russia. It was possible thanks to the right attitude and successful game, but it also affected the fact that your team did not look very good.

In general, I think that Stas Cherchesov was a very good coach for the Russian national team. I also remember how he was criticized before the World Cup, but at the tournament itself, the team under his leadership played great. He gave your country back the pride of the football team.

Now, six months later, our team needs to win again. Otherwise, there will be very little chances for the first place. Valera Karpin had a very successful start in the national team, he is lucky. He was a great footballer, and now he puts all his experience and energy into working with the national team. So it will not be easy for the Slovak national team, “Match TV quotes Weiss.

The qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup Russia – Slovakia will take place on October 8 in Kazan.