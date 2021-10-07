What does Jackie Chan have to do with it and what was the name of the Beast? 20 Things You Never Knew About Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, released 30 years ago, was an instant hit. It was the first animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, the first to earn over $ 100 million in its box office, and the first Disney cartoon to spawn a Broadway musical. And in 1997, it became the first film from the Disney animated renaissance of the 1990s to be retaken in a theatrical version with real actors, starring Belle as Emma Watson. Naturally, such a famous film is rich in behind-the-scenes stories.

1. There is no music in the film for only five minutes.

2. Another thing that happened for the first time: “Beauty” was the first Disney cartoon, the script of which was written by a woman – Linda Wolverton. The film was originally intended to be more faithful to the original French tale, which featured a darker and more sinister theme. However, when Alan Menken and Howard Ashman joined the film, the idea was canceled.

3. After the release of the acclaimed Disney cartoon “The Little Mermaid”, the directors almost hired the performer of the role of Ariel from that film, Jody Benson, for the role of Belle. Instead, they chose Broadway veteran Paige O’Hara.

4. Wolverton portrayed Katharine Hepburn as a violent, independent and intelligent Belle, especially her role in Little Women. Accordingly, her relationship with the Beast was modeled after Hepburn’s on-screen romances with Spencer Tracy.

5. For The Beast, the filmmakers first looked at several performers who could voice grumpy and angry voices, including Tim Curry, Laurence Fishburne, Val Kilmer, Mandy Patinkin and even Regis Philbin. But Robbie Benson, known for his roles as sensitive guys, won the role, eliciting a deep, growling roar that spoke of inner anguish.

6. In the film, Belle is portrayed as an only child, or at least it is not mentioned that she has siblings. In the original tale, Belle is the youngest of three daughters, her sisters are angry and selfish, they secretly taunt the kind-hearted Belle and treat her like a servant. It is believed that the sisters were deliberately excluded from the Disney adaptation because they were too similar to characters from another Disney movie, Cinderella (1950).

7. Animator Glen Keane created the hybrid traits of the Beast after several visits to London’s Regent’s Park Zoo. He gave the Beast the lion’s mane, the head and beard of a buffalo, the eyebrows of a gorilla, the fangs of a wild boar, the body of a bear, the legs and tail of a wolf, and the eyes of a man.

8 Rupert Everett auditioned for the role of Gaston, but the directors did not find him arrogant enough. He learned that lesson a decade later when he auditioned – and won – for a similar role as Prince Charming in Shrek II. Instead, the role in “The Beast” went to Richard White.

9 Julie Andrews was considered for the role of Mrs Potts before the filmmakers cast Angela Lansbury as the singing teapot.

10. David Ogden Steers was neither first nor second choice for Cogsworth’s talking clock. The producers offered this role to John Cleese, but he refused. (Like Everett and Andrews, he ended up playing Shrek II).

11. When Paige O’Hara auditioned, some of her hair fell on her face and she pulled it back. The animators loved it and incorporated it into the film.

12. All songs were the last completed works for the Oscar-winning film Howard Ashman. Ashman died eight months before the film’s release. The film is dedicated to Ashman; at the end of the end credits you can read a dedication: “To our friend Howard, who gave the mermaid her voice and the monster his soul, we will be forever grateful.”

13. The Oscar-winning title track was originally written as light rock. Lansbury was uncomfortable with this arrangement, so she suggested singing it as a more traditional ballad. On her way to a recording session in New York, her plane was delayed by an explosion threat. Although she arrived several hours late, she was not taken aback and insisted on going straight to the studio. She recorded the song from one take. A quarter of a century later, O’Hara recalled that everyone in the studio could not hold back tears.

14. Although his real name is never mentioned in the media franchise, the CD-ROM play (The D Show) and the Broadway musical Beauty and the Beast have confirmed that the Beast’s real name is Prince Adam.

15. If you freeze the frame on Gaston’s face during his fatal fall, then in his pupils you can see tiny skulls.

16. An expanded version of 2002 featuring Human Again, a number cut from the original release but used in a stage musical, was inspired by Disney’s example of all of the Star Wars special editions released on home video.

17. Belle’s love of reading is a sign of great intelligence that has never been seen in Disney princesses before. It’s also a subtle hint of the film’s idea: “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

18. Jackie Chan voiced and sang for The Beast in the Chinese dub for this film.

19. Many of the paintings on the castle walls are non-detailed versions of famous paintings by artists such as Rembrandt van Rijn and Francisco de Goya. The film’s production designers traveled to the Loire Valley in France for inspiration and studied the great 18th-century French Rococo artists such as Jean-Honore Fragonard and François Boucher to give the set a European feel.

20. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture, losing to The Silence of the Lambs (1991). Prior to the Disney / Pixar Up (2009) nomination in 2010, it was the only animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. However, it was the first animated feature film to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Film (Musical or Comedy) and the first Academy Award nomination for Best Picture for Walt Disney Pictures since Mary Poppins (1964).