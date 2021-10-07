It seems that Newcastle will change ownership after all. According to The Times, Saudi Arabia’s State Investment Fund (known as PIF), which is chaired by the Crown Prince Muhammad ibn Salman, will buy the club from Mike Ashley…

A year ago, the deal was canceled due to the reputation of Saudi Arabia: piracy, murder of a journalist and persecution of a dissident

In the spring of 2020, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia tried to buy Newcastle, but the deal fell through:

The Saudis are affiliated with the streaming service beoutQ Sports, which pirates Premier League matches. The government denied involvement in beoutQ, but the service broadcast the signal through Arabsat, which is headquartered in Riyadh. The government of Saudi Arabia owns the largest stake in the operator (almost 37%).

In the Middle East, the Premier League is broadcasted by the Qatari TV channel beIN Sports, which has been at war with beoutQ Sports since 2017 (in Saudi Arabia, beIN is under monopoly sanctions). BeIN Sports has warned British officials that it will cut TV rights payments by € 650 million due to the purchase of Newcastle by the Saudis.

Plus, the Premier League was not convinced that PIF was independent of the Saudi Arabian government. The head of the fund, Yasir al-Rumayan, would have owned 80% of the shares, but insiders said that it was Muhammad ibn Salman who was going to lead the team.





The Premier League repeated the transfer from the film “Goal”. No, this is not a joke

He has a number of other serious problems: the kidnapping and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the persecution of dissident and activist Ludjain al-Hazlul, who was imprisoned for two months in 2014 for driving a car, and in 2017, without any explanation, was thrown into prison, where she sits without contact with her lawyer and family.

The Premier League clubs also opposed this deal.

Formally, the Saudi Arabia State Investment Fund operates as a separate company, but its chairman is the crown prince, which leaves little doubt about the political reasons for the purchase of Newcastle.

London School of Economics expert Courtney Freer summarized the situation: “The Khashoggi case destroyed the reputation of the Saudis. They do everything to rehabilitate themselves. Like Qatar and the Emirates, they have learned that sport is a powerful tool for invisible impact. ”

Refusal to an investment fund is tantamount to accusations of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and other crimes, and even the most daring officials will not take such a step. Therefore, a year ago, the Premier League did not directly refuse buyers – the British wrapped everything up beautifully: they dragged out the approval process as much as possible. The coronavirus also played into the hands, which added uncertainty.

“We have decided not to buy Newcastle Football Club. We do it with regret, as we were inspired to invest in this great club, ”reads the official release.

The Saudis almost agree with the Premier League

18 months later, the Saudi Arabian investment fund returned for Newcastle. The deal has changed: the Saudis have removed the four-year ban from beIN Sports and are promising to close the pirate network beoutQ Sports.

Plus, the Premier League has received written guarantees that Prince Mohammed ibn Salman will not interfere with the club’s activities. Newcastle will be managed exclusively by an investment fund together with minority shareholders. Any breach of this obligation will result in the removal of directors from office.

Frontman of the Newcastle takeover – Amanda Stavey (brought the sheikhs to Manchester City), which has an excellent reputation. She repeatedly brought potential buyers to Mike Ashley, but due to the bad character of the businessman, negotiations fell through.

Now the deal is close to the finish line:

The proof of purchase is already in the tax office.

The last stage is the approval of the Premier League.

For Newcastle, Mike Ashley will receive in the region of £ 300 million (different sources give different figures).

Who is Muhammad ibn Salman? His fortune is 14 times that of the owner of Man City

It is hard to believe that Muhammad ibn Salman will recede into the shadows even after an agreement with the Premier League, so let’s take a look at this character.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He is the main person in the country right now.

Muhammad strengthened his influence back in 2017: he headed the anti-corruption committee and removed competitors – 11 princes were arrested on his initiative. Thanks to this, he completely controls the branches of government.

It is Mohammed ibn Salman who is accused of organizing the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who sharply criticized him.

However, the prince is trying to play liberal: under him, the Arabians began to issue tourist visas, and in 2018 women were allowed to drive a car.

The State Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is estimated at £ 320 billion – incredible money for football. For example, now the richest owner is Man City, whose fortune is estimated at £ 23.2 billion. The Qatar Sports Investements fund, which owns PSG, has a fortune of £ 6.5 billion – the seventh line.

The first five looks like this:

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, City Football Group – £ 23.2bn

Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull GmbH – £ 15.7bn

Andrea Agnelli, via Exor – £ 11bn

Roman Abramovich – £ 9.6 billion

Philip Anschutz, Anschutz Entertainment Group – £ 8.1bn

Newcastle and Mike Ashley fans have a mutual dislike

In 2007, Ashley took 100% of Newcastle’s shares for £ 134 million. When buying, he calculated that the debt was £ 70 million, but did not carry out a qualitative financial analysis – the previous management spent sponsorship money even before they came to the club. As a result, another £ 40 million was added to this amount.

At first, Ashley was sympathetic to the fans: he appointed Chris Mort, who was adored for his negotiating skills, as chairman of the board, and behaved like one of the fans. In November 2007, Ashley was not allowed to appear in the box at home stadium of Sunderland (Newcastle’s main rival) wearing a black and white jersey. As a result, the businessman joined three thousand fans and watched the confrontation from his usual place, wearing a T-shirt with the 17th number of Alan Smith.

When it became clear that Ashley had bought the club for resale, the fans changed their attitude dramatically. At the time, the UAE sheikhs wanted to invest in a Premier League club, and Newcastle was just the right fit because of tradition, history and brand name. Inexperienced Mike ruined everything: he failed negotiations, and the sheikhs ended up buying Man City.

Ashley does not hide his attitude towards Newcastle: “I have a negative attitude towards this club. I don’t feel sorry. It’s not about Newcastle, it’s about me. “

Unsurprisingly, Ashley Out and Mike Sell The Club banners can be seen at every Newcastle home game. Just do it”.

Newcastle fans are excited about the club’s imminent sale despite the new owner’s reputation:

“I’m 17 years old. Mike Ashley bought Newcastle when I was three. A constant struggle for survival and no hope is all I know. Because of the news of the imminent sale of the club, I was speechless. “

“The bottom line is that we’re going to celebrate Mike Ashley’s departure, not a purchase by the wealthiest owners. He has robbed this club of hope. “

Newcastle are a huge club with a history that deserves more than a fight for relegation. I’m glad Mike Ashley’s time is up. “

“It has been the longest period of pain in the history of the club – almost the entire 14 years have been terrible.”

“Forget about money. Many will not remember Newcastle without him, knowing nothing but suffering and shame. “

It seems now is the time for a big change.