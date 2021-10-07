What Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Madonna would look like in classic paintings

The French artist, known on social media under the nickname kyes, is famous for his amazing portraits. He recreates classic paintings, replacing the people who lived in those days with modern celebrities.

The Frenchman publishes his work on Instagram. The illustrator has put on the canvases of many stars, including the singers Madonna, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, rappers Eminem and Snoop Dogg, actor Johnny Depp and many others.

Mick JaggerPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Nicki MinajPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Iggy PopPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Lana Del ReyPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Johnny DeppPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Dua LipaPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Madonna Photo: instagram.com/kyesone

EminemPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Katy PerryPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Billie EilishPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

RihannaPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

Snoop doggPhoto: instagram.com/kyesone

