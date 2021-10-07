What Keanu Reeves, Samuel L. Jackson and Emma Corrin will do

The selection includes two Broadway projects and three film adaptations.

Wanda / Vision star Katherine Hahn, Keanu Reeves and Bobby Cannavale will take part in a series of plays that will be shown to the public online. The action, which is held in support of the Actors Foundation, starts on March 25. Audiences who purchase a ticket on the Broadway’s Best Shows website for a specific show will be able to see the pre-recorded performance. In total, the organizers will prepare seven performances written by famous authors.

Samuel L. Jackson, Daniel Brooks and John David Washington will also appear on Broadway. The actors will play in the production of “The Piano Lesson”, and then they will repeat their roles in the film of the same name. The theatrical production, which is slated for 2022, will be directed by Samuel L. Jackson’s wife Latanya Richardson. Who will do the film version is still unknown. The drama will be produced by Denzel Washington, who decided to film all the works of playwright August Wilson, starting with “Ograd” and “Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues.”

Emma Corrin, who has collected an unthinkable number of awards for her performance as Princess Diana, is in talks to participate in the film adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover. The project will be directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonner (“Mustang”). In the center of the plot is the young wife of a baronet wounded in the war, who falls in love with the huntsman. At one time, the novel by David Lawrence caused a big scandal associated with frank descriptions of erotic scenes. The original text was adapted for the screen by the author of “Life of Pi” David Magie.

Sam Taylor-Johnson will direct the art-world drama Rothko opposite Russell Crowe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jared Harris and Ashling Franchozy (The Nightingale). The film tells how the daughter of the respected American artist Mark Rothko was involved in a lawsuit over her father’s legacy. The script was written by Lara Wood, based on Lee Seldes’ novel The Legacy of Mark Rothko, which is based on real events and raises the topic of abuse of power and conspiracy in the art world.

Emmy winner Ray Liotta joins Taron Edgerton and Paul Walter Hauser (“I, Tonya”). The cast will star in Apple’s new TV series In With The Devil, based on the novel by James Keane and Hillel Levin. The 6-episode project will focus on the relationship of two prisoners and will talk about what people are willing to go for the sake of liberation and whether there is such a thing in the world as absolute atonement for sins.

Source: deadline.com