Oscar-winning American actress Halle Berry (you may remember her from the movie “Catwoman” in 2004, she also appeared in the X-Men franchise and in Bond with Pierce Brosnan) posted a picture on Instagram with the phrase: “Women don’t owe you a damn thing.” … Whatever it means, but male subscribers reacted ambiguously to such a statement. Under the post, there were many ironic comments about the actress herself as a woman.

“With all your achievements, fame, beauty, it seems you can’t keep a man,” one of the subscribers quipped.

Moreover, the movie star responded to this and similar comments.

“Who said I want to keep them? I strive to live my best life: if I stumble, choose a different course and start over, ”Halley wrote. “Says a woman who cannot keep a man,” commented another subscriber. “Who said that I want to leave the wrong person? Because … I don’t want to, ”the actress answered him.

We add that the 54-year-old Halle Berry has exchanged four marriages in her life. Her husbands included a baseball player, musician, fashion model and French actor – no marriage lasted more than five years. But, apparently, the actress is not going to live with someone who does not suit her, and easily part with her annoying spouses. The other day, the Russian actress Irina Bezrukova spoke about a similar attitude to divorce.

