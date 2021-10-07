Who were the stars before they got into show business – Rambler / female

Probably everyone knows that Brad Pitt once worked as a barker in a chicken suit (or not?). In any case, you will be interested to know who other celebrities have worked before they were in the glory. Moreover, for many, the path to recognition was rather thorny.

Jeremy Renner

Although he studied computer science and forensics in college, Jeremy Renner was a professional makeup artist before trying his hand at cinema. Among the clients of the man were many celebrities who are now his colleagues. In addition, Jeremy managed to try himself as a realtor – he bought old houses, renovated them on his own, and then resold them. This business helped the actor stay afloat at the very beginning of his career.

Jim carrey

Jim Carrey spent his childhood practically in poverty. His mother suffered from a severe form of neurosis, she needed constant treatment. When his father was fired from his job, it became difficult to support a large family (Jim has two sisters and a brother). Jim got a job as a security guard at a factory that made rims and tires. All family members soon went to work there. After school, Jim, along with his sisters and brother, worked part-time by washing floors, toilets and cleaning houses. Because of this, in his youth, the actor was rather withdrawn.

Johnny Depp

Before becoming a global star, Johnny Depp dabbled in sales. One of the key items he sold over the phone was ballpoint pens. At the office where he worked, employees were taught to invent pseudonyms for themselves, call different people and promise them bonuses for buying pens – for example, tickets to Tahiti or watches. One day, Depp finally found a client willing to buy a hundred pens in exchange for a voyage! But at the end of the deal, he could not stand it and confessed to deception: the tickets were printed in the nearest printing house, and the clock was generally made of cardboard! On this, Depp’s work in this office stopped.

Hugh Jackman

It is far from immediately that success comes to people as quickly as they want it. For example, Hugh Jackman always dreamed of becoming an actor, but at the very beginning of the path to his dream he had to work in different places in order to be able to feed his family. For example, he was a party clown and a gas station attendant. And recently it became known that there is behind Jackman and experience as a physical education teacher. During his school years, he was fond of basketball and was a budding athlete.

Christopher Walken

We can say that Christopher Walken became a star in early childhood. In the 50s, when television was in its infancy, many parents dreamed of their children becoming famous, including Walken’s mother. She regularly took her kids to various auditions for TV shows. So Walken first appeared on television. However, there could be no question of any serious fees then, so at the age of 16 the guy began to earn money as a lion tamer in the circus, acted there as a clown and danced in a nightclub.

Matthew McConaughey

One of the most prominent representatives of modern Hollywood, Matthew McConaughey, in his youth was sure that he would become a lawyer. He entered the Faculty of Law, where he studied for almost two years, but then suddenly realized that he was engaged in an unloved business. McConaughey transferred to acting and began trying to break into show business. But before he got a more or less serious role, it took many years. To earn money, all these years McConaughey washed dishes and even cleaned chicken coops for money.

Danny DeVito

Imagine your surprise when you come to a hairdressing salon for a haircut, and then Danny DeVito himself appears with scissors in his hands. But this really could have happened if he had remained to work as a hairdresser. How talented the actor was in this craft is difficult to say. Partly because the main “clients” of DeVito were the dead. The fact is that in addition to the usual beauty salon, the future actor worked part-time in the morgue, where he did hairstyles for the dead, transforming their pale appearance.

Whoopi Goldberg

And Whoopi Goldberg, one might say, was Danny DeVito’s “colleague”. But only if he was in charge of the hairstyles, she did the make-up of the dead. In the past, Goldberg is a certified beautician-makeup artist, but she never succeeded in this direction. In order to somehow make ends meet, the girl worked part-time at the local morgue. In addition, she managed to be a handyman at a construction site and a night watchman.

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood was first offered a movie while he was in high school in Oakland. And who would have thought, the future actor refused! Instead, he chose to make money from various small side jobs. For example, he was a pool cleaner, including some Hollywood stars. Eastwood got a second chance to get into show business after serving in the army, and this time he decided to use it.

Brad Pitt