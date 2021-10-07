Women’s handball of Russia won the first match in the new Olympic cycle – there is the first victory of coach Bodnieva!

The coach has changed in the national team and there are almost no Olympic stars left. But the main thing is that there is a movement forward and a result!

From scratch?

Eh, it’s a pity you can’t take and freeze the Russian national handball team at the moment. So that we always have a team of the sample of the final of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Or Tokyo. Whoever likes which one more.

But as time goes on, generations of players must replace each other. And just after the Games in Japan, our team had a new life. First, a new coach appeared at the head of the team: Lyudmila Bodnieva, it seems, until recently, she herself arranged an extravaganza on the court, and now she is passing on her experience to other players. For various reasons, there are almost no stars left in the team: no Makeevanor Dmitrievanor Vyakhirevanor Canopynor Kuznetsova… Catastrophe? Not at all! There is Sabirova and Illarionova, Kirdyasheva and Nikitina, and also debutantes – Zelenkova, Davidenko and Murzalieva…





Girls, you are just cool. Losing the Olympics finals won’t change that.

It is clear that the team is still in the process of finding itself: the new roster was formed literally a week before the first official match. And, for example, it is still alarming for defense: after all, teamwork, mutual understanding and experience are important there. And this is still to be worked out.

And it is necessary to work out already within the framework of a serious struggle: in October, the qualifying cycle for the European Championship – 2022 started. Russia began the battle for a ticket in Moscow with a match with young, daring Switzerland. This team is also just under construction, and indeed the Swiss national team has never been selected for major tournaments in history. But it was exciting: will our girls cope?

Zelenkova decides!

The very beginning turned out to be rather nervous, but the Russians quickly pulled themselves together and came off by three goals – 5: 2. Three of the first five goals scored Valeria Kirdyasheva… The cool atmosphere in the Dynamo stands helped the team to loosen up: a group of active fans beat drums, tirelessly chanted “Russia! Russia!” and didn’t let the girls stop.

At first, the Russians had a lot of mistakes when passing to the regions, but when they passed, Switzerland did not have a chance. At the equator of the first half, the scoreboard burned pleasant to the eye 7: 3.

The rivals did not keep up with the fast movements of the charges Bodnieva, often fouled and constantly played in the minority. True, the Russians were reluctant to use this – they still could not break away by more than three or four balls. Perhaps this was due to the rather active rotation. However, the way out Zelenkova had a positive effect: Ekaterina scored the first two goals for the Russian national team within a couple of minutes and assisted at the entrance Nikitina… After this striking segment the score was 13: 7. Before the break, no one else could distinguish themselves.

Relaxed early

After the break, the Russian national team rushed forward like a run-of-the-mill. Mikhailichenko, Sabirova, Fomina – three goals in three minutes. It seemed like a knockdown for the Swiss national team, which began to regularly make mistakes in transmission. And the Russians added – for the first time in the form of a national team they entered the site Murzalieva, and almost immediately scored. And then Mikhailichenko made “plus 10” – 19: 9.

And on this our girls somehow relaxed. It is clear that with a large score it is difficult to maintain concentration, it is clear that there is no proper teamwork in defense. But the Swiss, without taking any super-efforts, began to reduce the difference in the score step by step. In ten minutes of the second half, they sent eight goals to Lagina’s goal – this is more than in the entire first half.





The Russian attack, on the other hand, fell silent. In the 11th minute of the half, the girls scored the 22nd goal, and the next one had to wait almost nine minutes! During this time, Switzerland has almost revived the intrigue – 22:17.

Fortunately, ten minutes before the siren Kirdyasheva from seven meters, she finally disenchanted the gates of her rivals, but it didn’t work out to make some kind of spurt. It seemed that both teams resigned themselves to the result: ours were satisfied with the victory, the guests – a small defeat. In the final ten minutes, only Kirdyashevwho scored two very beautiful goals.

The final score is 26:22. A new life almost from scratch for the Russian national handball team began not without rough edges, but successfully. In three days, it is necessary to consolidate the success in Lithuania.