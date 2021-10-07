https://rsport.ria.ru/20211007/borba-1753500416.html
World wrestling champion Hajiyev: unlike Russia, Poland gave me a chance
World wrestling champion Gadzhiev: unlike Russia, Poland gave me a chance – RIA Novosti Sport, 10/07/2021
World wrestling champion Hajiyev: unlike Russia, Poland gave me a chance
The world champion in freestyle wrestling Magomedmurad Hajiyev told TVP Sport why he decided to compete for Poland.
MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. The world champion in freestyle wrestling Magomedmurad Hajiyev told TVP Sport why he decided to compete for Poland. According to the wrestler, in Russia he could have lost his place in the national team if he did not show outstanding results. Hajiyev also noted that his parents understood him. and even supported other Polish athletes in various competitions. A native of Dagestan, Magomedmurad Hajiyev, has been defending the flag of Poland since 2014. At the World Championships in Oslo, he won gold in the 70 kg weight category.
Oslo
