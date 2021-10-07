Zenit striker Serdar Azmun may be disqualified for three RPL matches – reasons

Will Zenit be left without Azmun in front of Spartak? The forward is facing a ban for several matches

Zenit not only lost points in the game with Sochi (1: 2), but probably also lost one of the main strikers. At the end of the first half Serdar Azmun “Touched” my chest with thorns Soslana Dzhanaeva, and video assistants recommended Pavel Shadykhanov watch replay. As a result, the judge changed his decision and showed the attacker a red card instead of a yellow one.





Serdar certainly did not expect this. And he flew to the referee for an explanation. It’s good that there were partners nearby who stopped him. Semak was outraged by this decision after the match.

“It is unlikely that Serdar interfered with the goalkeeper in the moment with a goal. When the contact occurred, the ball was already rolling into the goal. They say so much about the judges in our championship, let’s be either good or nothing. Let those who are authorized to do it deal with this situation, ”the coach said.

Probably, the matter will not be limited to one red card. The FTC RFU announced that it will consider the case of the Iranian forward from the point of view of Part 2 of Article 94 of the RFU disciplinary regulations. This item looks like this: “A serious violation of the rules of the game (foul play), i.e. the use by a player of excessive force or cruelty against an opponent in the fight for the ball in play, incl. push, hit, if such a violation entailed a direct removal of the player – is punished by disqualification for up to 3 (three) matches ”.

Now let’s remember the episode: a canopy on Jubu, he hits his head, and Azmunpivoting and extending his leg to touch up the ball. Realizes that he is not in time and fits with his foot into the goalkeeper. The slow motion replay shows that the Iranian is trying to bend his leg at the last moment, and does not fly straight. That is, there is clearly no intentional rudeness. The arbiter decided it was red. And the FTC RFU will probably add 1-2 matches to this.

The point is that there are precedents. Most recent – episode with Guilherme… The goalkeeper made a mistake at the exit and also kicked into an opponent – a straight red and two matches of disqualification. Two years ago Ezequiel Ponce also, without intentional rudeness, flew into Shunina – and these are two matches.

Obviously, the FTC RFU will behave inconsistently if it suddenly punishes Azmun for one or three games. There will probably be two matches, which means he will miss the games with Arsenal and Spartak.





The question of the lawfulness of such sanctions arises from time to time when they are imposed. How objective is it to punish a player with a long disqualification for unintentional rudeness and desire to score a goal? Or the goalkeeper for wanting not to miss him?

Different tournaments have different rules. Even in RPL they are not always the same. Remember the episode with Anton Zabolotnywho crashed his knee into Safonova… And he didn’t even get a yellow card for it.

Or the Champions League and the episode with Artyom Dzyuba against Chelsea. At the end of the second half, after a lumbago from Azmun, Artyom also flew to the ball, touched it, and then crashed into the goalkeeper. Rough play? Definitely. Card – no.

Zenit has already applied to the FTC RFU with a request to cancel the red one in principle. This also happened – in the fall of 2020, the punishment was removed from Dmitry Skopintsev for a gross foul against Sebastian Driussi… The club probably hopes that this precedent will be remembered during consideration. And Azmun will not be punished to the fullest extent.