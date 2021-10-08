19 Premier League clubs oppose the Saudis’ purchase of Newcastle and ask for an emergency meeting – Football

Premier League clubs are unhappy that Newcastle has been acquired by a consortium related to the Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Furious clubs have attacked the league with complaints over the Newcastle sale and are pushing for an emergency meeting next week.

According to The Guardian, 19 clubs have banded together against a consortium that was allowed to buy Newcastle. They asked the league for information on why the deal was approved and why they received so little data on the matter.

Clubs have expressed concern that the Premier League brand could be harmed by the Saudi Arabian State Investment Fund (PIF) acquiring 80% of Newcastle’s shares.

The deal, in particular, has been heavily criticized by human rights groups, particularly as the PIF, the government’s sovereign wealth fund, is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It is also noted that the Premier League clubs could be concerned about the fact that the financial injections into Newcastle will lead to inflated transfer fees and wages.

The Premier League believes that the club was not bought by Saudi Arabia, Shearer and fans are happy, in the media – heavy reflection: the world after the enrichment of Newcastle