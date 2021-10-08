19 Premier League clubs rally against Saudi Arabian investors’ purchase of Newcastle

Angry Premier League clubs have lashed out at the English Premier League with numerous complaints and are demanding an emergency meeting over the acquisition of Newcastle by Saudi Arabian investors. According to the Guardian, the remaining 19 top-flight clubs have banded together against the deal.

The publication notes that such a demand from the clubs is not an attempt to disrupt the deal, but rather a method of expressing their claims about it. Not everyone in Great Britain is happy with the intervention of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Premier League. Many human rights activists do not believe that the Middle Eastern state itself has nothing to do with the acquisition of Newcastle.

In Saudi Arabia itself, they say that the government investment fund of the government of Saudi Arabia (PIF), which acquires Newcastle, is not directly related to the state. The investment group also includes PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. Previously, the head of the English club was billionaire Mike Ashley. Earlier it was reported that the deal to sell Newcastle is estimated at € 350 million.