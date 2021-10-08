8 cool action movies with stars for free on YouTube

“Red” Bruce Willis, serious Jackie Chan and Belarusian Keanu Reeves.

The first installment of the YouTube Free Content Guide features movies that are highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes. In the second told about tapes of the world’s best directors such as Tarantino, Scorsese, Wong Kar-Wai and Lars von Trier. Now it’s the turn of the militants.

John Wick 2 (2017)

The sequel to the acclaimed action hit with Keanu Reeves took the best of the original and multiplied it. In the opening scene of the action movie, the killer with Belarusian roots Djordani Yovanovich (!) Returns his beloved Ford Mustang Boss 429. True, in the process he gets run over by a car, breaks the limbs of the enemies and destroys the auto repair shop. However, having returned the car, he loses his house – it is blown up by the boss of the Camorra, angry that Wick refuses to fulfill his blood oath. The sequel expands the secret world of mercenaries – tells about different rules of the game and introduces new heroes (among them – the killer-bum Laurence Morpheus Fishburne). After trading in his sixties and having experienced several big budget failures, Reeves unexpectedly found himself in a stylish neo-noir franchise.

“Air Marshal” (2014)

If Keanu Reeves occasionally played in action games throughout his career, then the star of “Schindler’s List” Liam Neeson revealed his combat potential only after “The Hostage.” A special place in the filmography of the actor is occupied by the Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra, who put 4 tapes with his participation. Of these, critics and viewers alike most enjoyed the thriller Air Marshal, in which Neeson has to track down a terrorist aboard a plane before he kills all the passengers. Here the main character has not so much to wave his fists as to analyze. However, the matter is not complete without fights, shootings and explosions. Viewers, meanwhile, are invited to give up on the full of holes and concentrate on the charismatic Irishman Neeson.

“Blood Father” (2016)

Former criminal John Link is forced to recall past talents in order to protect his newfound daughter from the drug cartel. After returning to acting, Mel Gibson played one of his best roles in the French (!) Film by Jean-François Richet (Enemy of the State No. 1, Attack on the 13th site “). Here, bloody crime action is beautifully combined with a drama about family reunification and the fight against addictions. In the action genre, few people know how to play drama as soulfully as Gibson. His character here, by the way, lives in the trailer – just like Martin Riggs from Lethal Weapon.

“On the crest of a wave” (1991)

If John Wick is the last action hero in Reeves’ filmography, then Johnny Utah was the first. The iconic 1991 film follows an undercover FBI agent who befriended the leader of a band of surfer robbers, into which he had to infiltrate. With the duo of Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, On the Crest of the Wave has earned cult status not only among surfers: references to the tape can be found in The Kind of Cool Cop and The Avengers. The skydiving episode, in which Reeves catches up with Swayze in the air, made the list of the craziest action scenes. The tape was directed by Katherine Bigelow and produced by her ex-husband James Cameron.

“Foreigner” (2017)

Jackie Chan vs. James Bond. In a British thriller from the director of Golden Eye and Casino Royale, Martin Campbell, former Vietnam War-era SWAT officer Ngoc Min Kwan takes revenge on Irish terrorists for his daughter’s death. The martial artist is in charge of the action here, and the former 007 agent Pierce Brosnan is in charge of the political thriller. For Chan, the role is unexpectedly serious and emotional, because his hero lost three children and suffered from injustice all his life. However, fighting skills 63 year old (at the time of filming) Jackie Chan didn’t give up, showcasing his signature mix of slapstick and martial arts and skillfully transforming household items into lethal weapons.

“Assassin 2: Against All” (2018)

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s stylish thriller reveals the grim Mexican mercenary Alejandro Gillike, played by Benicio Del Toro. The crime franchise “Sikario” has become a breath of fresh air for the star of “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”, because the last 10 years in major projects the actor has appeared only in bright, but episodic roles (see “The Last Jedi” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”) … In “Against All,” Del Toro shoots the members of the drug cartels, rescues the drug lord’s daughter and survives, even getting a field in the head. The master of Italian gangster films Stefano Sollima has made a more direct and violent film than Villeneuve. In about the same way “Rambo 2” was different from “Rambo”.

“Hardcore” (2015)

Clip-maker and founder of the rock group Biting Elbows Ilya Naishuller made his bright film debut with the fantasy “Hardcore”, completely filmed in the first person. So the viewer for an hour and a half becomes a cyborg Henry, who is trying to save his wife, kidnapped by an albino with telekinesis Akan (Danila Kozlovsky). Many well-known filmmakers believed in the Russian-American project: producer Timur Bekmambetov, star of “District No. 9” Sharlto Copley and even Tim Roth, who dropped in for a cameo. Alas, the mixture of “Robocop”, “Adrenaline” and Call of Duty did not become a box office hit, but it looks great as an insane low-budget experiment in the action genre.

“RED” (2010)

Let’s be honest, Bruce Willis was finally blown away by the end 2010s, annually filming in two or three pass-through action films that go directly to the video. His most recent critically acclaimed genre was an adaptation of Warren Ellis and Callie Hamner’s comic strip Red. In the film, “retired but extremely dangerous” CIA agents (Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren) reveal another government conspiracy. The hilarious action movie even received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Comedy or Musical.