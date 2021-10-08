A good dancer is not a thunder god: how Marvel nearly lost Chris Hemsworth’s Thor

Seemingly looking at Chris Hemsworth, no one should have any doubts about the correctness of the choice of the god of thunder. It is worth paying tribute to the perspicacity of Kevin Feige, who 10 years ago discerned the talent of the Marvel caliber in a little-known Australian actor.

However, not everything was so smooth: choreographer Derek Hough said that the actor almost lost his role in Thor because of his dubious, according to the studio, hobbies – dancing. It is not proper for the god of thunder to wag his hips.

Chris Hemsworth almost lost the role of Thor to Australia’s Dancing with the Stars. He was involved in the project and danced samba when he was cast – or just about to take. And people started calling and saying, “Have you seen how he dances samba? This cannot be our Thor. “

Hemsworth himself echoes him, who learned about everything firsthand, from Feige:

Kevin Feige told me, “We all saw your audition. We let it through the office, and it was very, very good for everyone. And then a few girls started googling your name and found a video of dancing. And I thought the fans would eat us alive. “

Fortunately, reason has won, the actor has his fourth solo album on the horizon, and the presence of Taiki Waititi in the director’s chair guarantees that the actor will be given a full blast. Thor: Love and Thunder hits the big screens on May 5, 2022.