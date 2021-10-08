a Hollywood house tour they sell for $ 35 million

The house in the Hollywood Hills, which is now still owned by the spouses (only the other day, journalists learned that it was put up for sale), has a long stellar history. The first owner of this land and housing on it was the star of the 40s, actor Errol Flynn. He built an original house with open aisles and double-sided mirrors, in which local stars of the time managed to live after him – the singing cowboy Sewart Hamblen and the singer Ricky Nelson in turn.

In the 80s, the estate was acquired by a real estate company and demolished the house, breaking the site into parts, one of which was bought in 2000 by actress Helen Hunt. It was she who built here a house in the colonial Spanish style with a total living area of ​​1.2 thousand square meters.

Timberlake, 40, and Bill, 39, also have a four-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse in New York that they acquired in 2017 for just over $ 20 million, 127 acres south of Nashville, and a spacious home in Wealthy in Montana.

Even before his marriage to Jessica Biel, being the lead singer of the popular boy band ‘N Sync, Justin bought this house along with the adjacent plot for 8.3 million. The fact that the price of a house in twenty years has increased more than four times is justified not only by inflation. The villa has undergone dramatic changes. A complete renovation was carried out here, changing the interior, which was occupied by the star designer Esti Stanley.

In addition, the site has a huge pool with a hot tub overlooking the San Fernando Valley. Now the house has seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a gym, and a cinema. And in the green area around there is a tennis court and a guest house.