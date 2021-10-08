acting president of the RPL on Kazartsev, state funding of clubs and alignment in the Premier League. Sport-Express

First interview with the acting president of the league.

Ashot Khachaturyants on the air of the Match TV channel gave his first interview in the role of the acting president of the RPL. Collected the main statements.

On the election of the president of the league

– The meeting will be on November 22, I’m running. If there are no legal problems, I would like to combine this with my work in the judging committee. If it does not work out, we agreed with the RFU that the supervision of the judging committee will remain with me.

Why did I take this position? I love football. But the main thing is that I am sure that I can make our football more attractive. I want to make it fun for people and turn it into a business so that big money will come here. Business loves an understandable environment, and this requires reforms.

About ambitions

– The result comes pretty quickly if you know what and how to do. I think the Premier League is what we would like to come to, not only in terms of finances, but also in terms of football. Having studied their experience, I realized that we should strive for this. We have enough clubs with a long history. It is important to form traditions so that children cheer for their favorite team of fathers and grandfathers. Young clubs also form their own fans, which is also an interesting process. I think we can come to an English model. You won’t be able to copy it completely, we have our own peculiarities. But I believe that the RPL can become the pinnacle of football.

Infrastructure

– We were already lucky with her, the 2018 World Cup pushed to the construction of the most modern stadiums. To develop football in small towns, you need to understand if there is a request for it. For example, there is traditionally great interest in the south. For such regions as Tomsk, the arrival of business is needed. It will immediately increase interest. When it becomes prestigious to finance football, everything will work out.

Many FNL clubs do not have a normal budget. It is necessary to modify the conditions for the transition to the RPL. You cannot demand a 30-thousandth stadium from cities where there is no such demand. It is necessary to adapt the bar to local conditions so that the infrastructure part does not hold back the clubs in the lower division. Everything should be done for the sake of the audience, they should be comfortable. It is also wrong if a fan wants to attend an away match, spent money on tickets, and is canceled a few days before the start.

On the refusal of state funding of clubs

– I think it is impossible to completely abandon state financing in the near future. But we need to involve businessmen. Galitsky is a unique phenomenon on the football map of Russia, I would like to have more such people. However, average businessmen are also suitable for us, but they need to be shown how they can return their investments. These are the rules of business.

About the new TV contract

– The TV rights contract was accepted by the clubs with great enthusiasm. There is no limit to perfection, the formula is simple – the more money, the better the clubs. Clubs’ motivation to attract more attention to matches has only increased as a result. Even publicly funded clubs have received new management that aims to increase revenue. So a big telecontract won’t relax you.

About refereeing in RPL

– A good referee allows the game to open up. Sergei Karasev received criticism from the Italian media after the Nations League match. But if you listen to the experts, you will understand that Karasev judged at a good level. The easiest way to blame your loss is on the judge. We have more and more matches in the league without referee errors. The rules became clearer. No one is immune from referee errors, but it is important to remove the subjective factor.

Over time, there will be a division into those who are always on the VAR and those who are exclusively on the field. The judges themselves are uncomfortable with the current system.

The emotional reaction to referee errors is absolutely not annoying. Football is generally an emotion. The main thing is that then the ESC will determine everything. In general, I would like the fans to have access to these proceedings, but this is prohibited by UEFA.

Today the corruption component in RPL refereeing is impossible. There are mistakes that are human in nature. There are unforgivable mistakes. But they are not related to corruption.

About Vasily Kazartsev

– He showed pretty good results in the FNL. The most surprising thing about his mistake in the last match is that he is considered the main expert among our judges in the field of VAR. Karasev said that on the VAR, everyone turns to him for advice. I did not communicate with Kazartsev after that game. I decided to dismiss him until the end of the year, then I’ll think about it.

Why only foreigners become heads of judges

– There are several factors here. The main thing is that the European removes most of the questions about engagement. We live in a world rich in emotions. I would like to remove them from the side of the clubs. They always have some kind of speculation. And you can’t think of anything like that against Pereira. Plus he had a lot of experience in organizational work. You will soon see the differences between Kashshai and Pereira.

About the nearest plans

– For the next month, I want to conduct an audit of current activities. Let’s see the financial base, the structure of the league. I want to understand where we are and create a plan. Two weeks before the elections, I will provide the clubs with a roadmap. It is important for the RPL president to take into account the interests of all clubs, regardless of their budget.