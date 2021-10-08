Actor Ryan Reynolds builds a top club in the 5th division of England: buys players from the League and pays like in the Championship – Non-League – Blogs

Recent events in Wrexham force a separate post to be published.

Last fall, the National League club “Wrexham” (one of five Welsh in the English system) was bought by the notorious American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. We will not go into the specifics of the deal again. The club spent the 2020/21 season quietly, but in the summer, when the need to strengthen the roster came, everything changed.

With small losses in the offseason, the club began to lure top players from the Football League, which, of course, interested the football community not only in England.

The first bomb is Paul Mullin. League Two’s best forward with Cambridge United. 32 goals in 46 matches. At 26, he exchanged the third division, where he climbed with the team, for the fifth.

The second fiery transfer happened recently – Ben Tozer. Cheltenham captain, League One, 31 years old. The most experienced defender at the L1-L2 level. He played exclusively in professional clubs. From 2011 to 2015, he spent the first full seasons with Northampton. Later, he worked almost to the full at Yeovil, Newport, and played 117 matches for Gloucestershire since 2018.

And how many more medium transfers. Jake Hyde is one of the best strikers in the National League for Halifax, also striker Liam McEliden from professional Morkam and another professional striker David Jones from Oldham. The reserve of the bench is the same as in the Premier League. Let’s not forget defender Sean Brisley from Port Vale.

It would seem, why would professionals go to the ex-Conference? Not so simple. Rumor has it that Hollywood stars pay players the same amount as the Championship. Mullin makes £ 9,000 a week. Once again, £ 9,000 a week in the league, where the semi-pro teams remain, in which the players go to the night shift after the match. About the same was offered to Mullin at Middlesbrough. That is, the person essentially gave up D2 as well.

Other players were probably no exception in terms of salaries, and they spent no less on solid transfer payments. Again, there is no exact information, but for one Jones allegedly paid 90,000 pounds. What can I say about Mullin and Tozer, where certainly over a hundred.

Yes, the price tags are microscopic in comparison with the world ones. But once again, we are talking about the fifth, non-professional division, which on our TV is generally called amateur (in fact, if we compare it with KLF without infrastructure and fans, then this is approximately the case).

At the same time, the National League has already gone through a money boom and not so long ago. Salford City spent about the same amount and set the same goals. However, the 92-class club was (and still is) special, and Wrexham is the most common base club in England. Therefore, in North Wales, even trenchant. Behind the Manchester club, in addition to the Manchester United legends, there were also more impressive investors who owned football in La Liga. This is a completely different case, in which the club is aiming at the Championship and does so in relation to its real capabilities.

Of course, Wrexham is not Salford. He doesn’t need much. The main thing is to return to the League. We ourselves wrote in the blog that “Wrexem” needs some kind of boost, since nothing helps anymore. Perhaps yes, but new US sponsorship is already what should be enough. Premature spending will not lead to anything good, and in the future it will completely ruin.

Everything goes to the fact that at least this season will not do without problems in Wrexham.

And what is on the field itself? The fact of the matter is that so far nothing. It is too early to draw conclusions, but Wrexem’s game was not in tune.

In the third round of the National League, I managed to watch the team on TV, and the feeling was as if, excuse me, they had “shoved money into the eighth division”. The game is primitive, it includes the usual throws into the box and the unusual long outs from Tozer, which, despite the latest fashion, are still something of a non-league. While the Welsh are psychologically sagging. Such a team does not pull for the championship, and will not win the playoffs.

And this is taking into account that the high competition of the league was initially clear. “Dagenham” on the first, but this is more likely a temporary effect (goalscorer McCallum is purely non-league and never gave a super season). But “Chesterfield” and “Notts County” show excellent performance, and even the relegated “Grimsby” and “Southend” do not hit the face in the dirt.

Total: draws with Solihull, Southend, Notts County and only one win over Eastleigh, the middle peasant who seems to be failing the season. Not much.

If Wrexham takes eighth place at the end, and many forecasts even before the start of the season referred to places below the playoffs, then there will be a lot of questions for the new leadership. For the second season, more expenses are needed, and in the end, all the same, defeat in the playoffs from the conditional Bromley ..

Perhaps we are wrong, but the same Salford did not become the champion, but went through the league, albeit in a season, but through the playoffs. Salford, whose line-up was similar to the current Resem’s, did not get something, but evened out the game during the season, which, in fact, is still expected from the Welsh.

And how long are the new owners in the club? Aren’t those fans left behind who convinced Reynolds and McElhenney that the club was just a toy (the actors are not a single bit connected with Wales).

Therefore, a positive result for the club will be only if the owners stay with the club for at least three or four years.

So far, everything is very happy, the stadium is almost sold out, and the club is interested in new sponsors like TikTok, which, by the way, is a contribution for the future.

Wait and see.

