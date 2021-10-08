Actors of “Matrix 4” in a new video told why the “Matrix” trilogy is important

The video will surely inspire fans to re-watch the films ahead of the Resurrection premiere.

A scene from the movie “The Matrix: Resurrection”

Warner Bros. released a new video about The Matrix Resurrection, in which the actors discuss the impact of the cult Matrix trilogy on their lives and cinema in general.



In the promo, longtime franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Kerry-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith reveal what it meant to them to be part of The Matrix. MCU newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Yu Lee Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris share their impressions of films that, in their opinion, changed the world.

So, Reeves recalls in the video that while working on the first “Matrix” he felt that this is something incredibly large-scale, something that is beyond anyone’s understanding. As the actor emphasized, this is a very ambitious project with cool ideas, which made many viewers say something like: “The Matrix has changed my life.” Keanu Reeves admitted that the Matrix had a strong influence on his life.





Henwick, who likely played the hacker, added that it is simply impossible to quantify how much The Matrix has changed the world. According to her, “The Matrix” burst into pop culture and left its mark on it. The actress recalled that the phrase-meme “failure in the matrix” thanks to the franchise has become a part of the vocabulary of many people.

The video does not contain scenes from Resurrection, but it reminds viewers of what happened in the lives of Neo and Trinity, performed by Keanu Reeves and Kerry-Anne Moss in the previous three parts of the series. And many fans, after watching the video, will surely be inspired to arrange a marathon of The Matrix films before the premiere of Resurrection.

Recall that in the movie “The Matrix: Resurrection” Lana Wachowski will return not only Neo and Trinity, but also Morpheus. However, it is expected to be a new version of the hero, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, not Laurence Fishburne. The cast also included Christina Ricci.

The premiere of the film “The Matrix: Resurrection” is scheduled for December 16.

