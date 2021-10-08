Albon will not be able to play for Williams under the Thai flag

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has recognized three national organizations from Thailand, Indonesia and North Korea as not meeting international standards. They can still correct the identified shortcomings, but they will stay in this status for at least a year.

For athletes from these countries, this means a ban on competing under national flags. And since WADA cooperates with the FIA ​​Automobile Federation, this also applies to motorsport. An exception this time was made only for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the context of Formula 1, this theoretically means a ban on Alex Albon, who recently signed a contract with the Williams team for 2022, from playing under the Thai flag. And also to sing the national anthem if the pilot wins.

Elbon’s parents live in the UK, and he himself grew up there (and at the beginning of his career he played under the British flag in many competitions). However, the mother of the rider is from Thailand, and along with the British, the athlete has the citizenship of this country in Southeast Asia. This fact turned out to be useful for Elbon’s career at Red Bull – energy drinks are produced by an Austrian company, but together with partners from Thailand and according to Thai recipes.

Now Albon may be faced with a choice – to fly the British flag or as a representative of the automotive federation of the country of Thailand. Recall that Nikita Mazepin is now using the second option, forced to do so because of WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports: in all official materials, the Russian appears as a “pilot of the Russian Automobile Federation.”

