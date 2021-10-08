Alexander Emelianenko: “Djigan is fat, like a loaf of butter. He can hardly walk “

Dzhigan and Alexander Emelianenko

The 36-year-old Dzhigan has significantly gained weight, and so much so that Oksana Samoilova could not resist making fun of him in her personal blog. She published pictures in which she showed how much her husband had grown. However, the blurred figure does not bother the artist at all. The star considers himself athletic, and he really spends a lot of time in training, however, not denying himself goodies.

Recently, Dzhigan even decided to enter the ring with MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko. Only he doubts that the musician will survive at least one round. “I met him the other day … He is like a loaf of butter. Thick, fat and, moreover, without hesitation, drinks beer in buckets. He became square, barely walks. It’s hard for him to move, he goes from shop to shop, “he said in the YouTube show” What happened next? “

Oksana laughed at her overweight husband

The stars are going to enter the ring as part of a show like “King of the Ring”, where professional fighters fight with media figures. For the performance, according to Dzhigan, he will be paid a large sum – 50 million. But Alexander, it turned out, for the first time hears about the monetary reward. “Who said about millions? I’m fighting for the idea. Why not beat Djigan? ” – he said in a conversation with comedians.

Dzhigan: "I'm waiting for Sasha Emelianenko to stop drinking and I will get my 50 million"

Recall that the musician began to rapidly gain weight last year, after an alcoholic and drug breakdown. Dzhigan spent several days in rehab to get rid of his addiction. The performer of the hit “We must pump up” really managed to leave illegal drugs in the past, but it is still difficult for him to forget about alcohol. “He goes to the gym and builds up mass. Then it will dry out and be in better shape. This is how it works, ”Samoilova justified him.

