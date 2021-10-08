Alexey Potapov – Solzhenitsyn from hockey?

Now, frankly speaking, Bob Hartley is not to be envied. His team is losing match after match, and every now and then there is talk in the press about the need for his resignation. “Vanguard” now occupies an unusual for itself sixth place in the standings of the East, with twelve points in its modest asset. To date, the Hawks have lost three matches in a row. All in all, they have had four defeats in their last five games. The situation, what can I say, is not to be envied.

A new blow to the Canadian came from where no one expected him. A lot of interesting things about his former mentor told the former forward of “Vanguard” Alexei Potapov. He played under his direction from 2019 to 2021. During this time, Alexey played 126 games in the hawks’ jersey, in which he scored 20 (10 + 10) points with a usefulness index of “-11”. Quite normal statistics for a holding forward. Especially note the playoffs in 2021, when he was able to go to zero. So, the other day, Potapov’s statement that a real gulag reigns in Hartley’s Vanguard has spread widely. Below is his full quote.

“The training process is very difficult at Avangard. It was not easy for me at Traktor. But throughout the season, Avangard is doing what they did in the preseason. There they will do the same exercises day in and day out. Is this the Hartley system? Yes. Russian Gulag, yes. Welcome. Well very hard. There really is hard work day after day. Hard work and nothing else. He is not he believes in talent, he only believes in hard work, “Potapov said on the air of the Traktor club television, the colors of which he is now defending.

Fans of “Vanguard” and specifically Hartley now, of course, build a bunch of conspiracy theories, in which Alex, allegedly, deliberately denigrates his former coach so that he would be removed as soon as possible. But it’s hard to believe that Alexei really does this. Firstly, he himself felt quite well for two years in this system. Secondly, Potapov simply does not look like a person who would just publicly belittle someone. In all his teams, he was known as a typical man and a cup fighter who would give everything without a trace for victory and could establish a microclimate in the locker room. And such people, you see, will not talk nonsense. Thirdly, earlier Potapov played in a similar system with Bilyaletdinov. And now he is a two-time winner of the Gagarin Cup. Now, by the way, he was called to the team that will fight for the trophy, and not least because of his personal qualities.

In general, there is no doubt that Alexey told the truth. Hartley’s image was hit, but it wasn’t too serious. First of all, due to the fact that last season such a system of his brought Omsk the first ever Gagarin Cup. So it worked then. True, there are doubts that this will happen again this season. Avangard itself has changed for the worse, and in many ways it is worth looking for Hartley’s fault here, since it was he who initiated the selection that the Omsk team carried out. Well, now everyone knows that the Canadian, having recruited many security officials, drives them to blue in the face, not only in the preseason, but also during the championship. Will this help Vanguard defend its title? We strongly doubt it. However, let’s see. Anything can happen.