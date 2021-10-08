Amber Heard shared a new photo with her grown daughter: “The best six months of my life”

Returning from Paris, where Amber Heard took part in a fashion show of a famous cosmetic brand as part of Haute Couture Week in the USA, the actress spends all her free time with her daughter. Today the baby is six months old, and on this occasion the young mother shared a rare frame with her daughter with subscribers. On it, Amber, sitting in a chair, holds Una Paige in her striped overalls in her arms, and a suitcase and a travel bag are on the floor next to it.

The best six months of my life, the first six months of her life, – she signed the picture.

Recall that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard first became a mother, it became known on July 1. The actress posted on Instagram a photo with a baby on her chest and made a statement: