Amber Heard shared a new photo with her grown daughter: “The best six months of my life”

Returning from Paris, where Amber Heard took part in a fashion show of a famous cosmetic brand as part of Haute Couture Week in the USA, the actress spends all her free time with her daughter. Today the baby is six months old, and on this occasion the young mother shared a rare frame with her daughter with subscribers. On it, Amber, sitting in a chair, holds Una Paige in her striped overalls in her arms, and a suitcase and a travel bag are on the floor next to it.
The best six months of my life, the first six months of her life, – she signed the picture.
Recall that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard first became a mother, it became known on July 1. The actress posted on Instagram a photo with a baby on her chest and made a statement:
I am so happy to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a baby. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I understand how radical it is for us women to think in this way about one of the most fundamental aspects of our lives. I hope we get to the point where it becomes normal not to want a ring in order to have a crib. Part of me defends the right to privacy that doesn’t concern anyone. But I understand that my work requires control in this matter as well. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Una Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life, ” Amber wrote. The name of the father of her child, Amber Heard, has not yet been announced. Western media found out that Amber made the decision to give birth to a child with the help of a surrogate mother after doctors told her that she would not be able to bear the child herself.